Last week marked the first 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament appearance of the summer for both Celina and Prosper. That was all the two schools needed to punch their respective tickets to state.
On Friday, Prosper emerged as one of three qualifiers for the Division I state tournament, set for June 25-26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station, following a productive showing at the Arlington Lamar SQT, held at Arlington High School. The Eagles went 3-1 on the afternoon, capped by a 35-34 victory over Arlington in the qualifying round.
“It’s a bit of a big deal for us. We’re not a program that typically goes to a bunch of state qualifiers,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “With this being our first one of the summer, our kids were pretty fired up about qualifying. We really didn’t have our full complement of receivers there, so it was nice to see some of our younger guys step up and make plays for us.”
Schmidt saw his Eagles work out of plenty of close quarters on Friday. All four of Prosper’s games were decided by seven points or less, including three wins by a combined 10 points.
Prior to meeting Arlington, Prosper managed a defensive stand to hold off Sherman 26-21 and then edged Mesquite 25-21. A 31-24 setback against Keller Timber Creek denied the Eagles a perfect run through pool play and instead created a three-way atop the pool standings between Prosper, Mesquite and Timber Creek at 2-1.
The deciding tiebreaker came on total points scored in the head-to-head meetings between those three teams. Prosper totaled 49 points to edge Timber Creek’s 45 and Mesquite’s 40.
The Eagles capitalized with their highest scoring effort of the afternoon against Arlington despite neither team being able to find the mark early on.
“Both teams really struggled in the first half. It was either 6-6 or 7-7 at halftime,” Schmidt said. “It was hot and by the time we got to that qualifier game, I think both teams were a little tired. It was low scoring early on but very back and forth in the second half with some deep touchdowns.”
Ultimately, the Eagles and Colts were gridlocked at 27-27 apiece at the end of regulation. Arlington scored on its first overtime possession and competed a one-point conversion. Prosper returned the favor and went for two, with rising senior Tyler Bailey hauling in the two-point try.
Schmidt lauded the play of Bailey, who was used on both sides of the ball on Friday, as well as Prosper’s two quarterbacks, Harrison Rosar and Ethan Guintu, plus receiver Houston Hawkins and defensive back Kaleb Miles.
Prosper qualified for the 7-on-7 state tournament for the fourth time in school history and first since 2011. This year marks the first time the Eagles will compete in the Division I state tournament, previously doing so three times as a Division II program.
Meanwhile, Celina extended the state’s longest state-qualifying streak among Div. II programs to 14 consecutive tournament appearances after going unbeaten in their host SQT, held Saturday. The Bobcats made short work of pool opponents Howe (20-8) and McKinney Christian (40-8) to cruise into the qualifying round.
Although fellow pool winner Caddo Mills offered a bit more resistance, Celina got the better of a 33-26 verdict to secure a trip to College Station next week. The Bobcats are no strangers to that stage — in addition to qualifying for every Div. II state tournament since 2007, Celina has won the event four times (2000, 2007, 2009, 2012).
Prestonwood edged in shootout
For the second consecutive week, the points came in droves when Prestonwood and Arlington squared off on the 7-on-7 gridiron. The Lions, making their 2021 SQT debut the week prior in Hurst, capped their pool play run with a 34-28 victory over Arlington.
The two squads rematched Friday in the Lamar SQT for a chance to advance to the qualifying round, and the Colts returned the favor. Arlington got the better of Prestonwood 41-36 to cap another high-scoring bout between the two. The Colts struck early for a two-score lead before the Lions rallied to seize a 36-35 lead late in the ballgame following a two-point conversion.
Arlington rebounded on its ensuing series, retaking the lead and picking up the win after heaving a touchdown pass on the final play of the game.
"For us, 7-on-7 is as much about how you respond to good and bad things, plus the circumstances in the moment," said Chris Cunningham, Prestonwood head coach. "We love to win and hate to lose, but I think the most important thing 7-of-7 brings for us is how we get a chance to become a team through the entire process."
Both Prestonwood and Arlington entered the matchup unbeaten on the afternoon. The two were awarded forfeit wins over Irving MacArthur, who no-showed the tournament, and then subsequently defeated state qualifier Denton Guyer.
Prestonwood got the better of Guyer 32-19 in its pool matchup. The Lions and Wildcats alternated touchdowns for much of the contest before Prestonwood managed to create some separation in the second half following a pair of tipped passes that led to interceptions by the Lions.
With quarterback Maguire Martin at the controls, flanked by a deep receiving corps that included standout efforts from Derek Eusebio and Carter Stoutmire, the Lions scored off each of the takeaways to build a double-digit cushion.
"We get a chance to compete against good teams and good talent," Cunningham said. "That's what we need right now, especially for some of our younger kids."
Prestonwood is among the private school teams scheduled to compete in the TAPPS 7-on-7 state tournament on June 25-26 at Fort Worth All Saints.
