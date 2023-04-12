Celina girls soccer

The Celina girls soccer team celebrates a goal scored during an 8-0 victory over Nevada Community in the bi-district playoffs.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

From the moment celebrations calmed and the offseason was officially underway, the Celina girls soccer team's focus became squared on how to get back to playing for this exact week.

The Lady Bobcats are back in the Class 4A state tournament for the third consecutive season, taking the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field for an 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting against Boerne in the state semifinals.

