From the moment celebrations calmed and the offseason was officially underway, the Celina girls soccer team's focus became squared on how to get back to playing for this exact week.
The Lady Bobcats are back in the Class 4A state tournament for the third consecutive season, taking the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field for an 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting against Boerne in the state semifinals.
It's a return to the scene of the program's landmark moment, which took place nearly one year ago on April 14, 2022 when Celina edged Midlothian Heritage on penalty kicks to capture the first state title in program history.
And although the Lady Bobcats' aspirations haven't changed, there's plenty else that feels different surrounding the reigning champs' 2023 campaign.
"I think compared to last year we work together a lot better and pass much better," said Mia Norman, Celina senior. "I feel like we've improved a lot and learned a lot from each other. Obviously, we lost a couple players, but I think we've filled in those gaps."
Chalk that up to the experience accrued with all but one starter back from last year's title run. The Lady Bobcats are chalked in four-year varsity players, as well as four captains — seniors Lexi Tuite, Brielle Buchanan, Madi Vana and Norman — who all play on the same FC Dallas club team.
"I feel like the team on and off the field is so close together," Tuite said. "I feel like you can really feel it whenever we're passing and when we have the ball. We find each other, we know what we're all going to do, and I feel like that's what chemistry is. "
But it was never going to be as easy as simply running it back — despite bringing back so many starters, Celina still had 62 goals and 28 assists to replace from the year prior. Those numbers alone accounted for a monster senior season from Star Local Media all-area MVP Taylor Zdrojewski, the most prolific goal-scorer in the Lady Bobcats' brief history.
There were obvious concerns as to how Celina would replace that production, head coach Alexander Adams said, and the Lady Bobcats adjusted accordingly. After operating out of a 4-4-2 formation last season, Celina made a tactical shift to a 4-3-3 to bolster its attack up front.
The program also got buy-in from its seniors to fill the seismic void left by Zdrojewski — most notably Tuite, who has taken the reins as the team's offensive anchor with 58 goals and 17 assists. Buchanan has more than tripled the production from her junior season with 44 goals and 35 assists, while sophomore Grace Pritchard (23 goals, 13 assists), freshman Ryleigh Stifflemire (15 goals, six assists) and Norman (11 goals, 16 assists) are among the other players to step up around the net.
"Just the way we move the ball is a little bit different from last year," Adams said. "Last year, we were more direct playing Taylor and Grace or Lexi up top. Now, I think we take what the opposition is giving us and based on that, we'll get it to Grace, Lex, Riley or Bri.
"We've broken it down to where we dissect the team, figure out what it is that they're trying to shut down and counter with what we know we can do."
The players have had to adjust to different defensive coverages than they saw last season when opponents were preoccupied with Zdrojewski, but for any change in scheme or role, Celina's dominance hasn't waned in the slightest.
In fact, compared to last season, the Lady Bobcats are even more proficient in several areas. Celina's season-long marks for goals scored (198), goals allowed (nine) and shutouts (19) are all improvements over their 2022 output. They've done so at an unblemished clip of 27-0 on the year.
At one point in the season, the Lady Bobcats posted 14 consecutive clean sheets, bolstered in the back by junior Makenna Brantley, sophomore Sami Quiroz, junior Brookelyn Babb and the duo of sophomore Ashton Lowry and senior Madison Hagenbrock, as well as junior Kaitlyn Gustafson in goal.
"Our back line and goalkeeper are all really close. They're great at communicating with each other," Vana said. "They're a huge backbone for this team, not just in knowing the basics of defending but how well they all work together. They're not afraid to yell at each other when needed and not take offense to it. They know how to fix the mistakes they make."
It's all coalesced into a familiar feeling for the Lady Bobcats, who sit just two wins away from hoisting another state title. Doing so as the undefeated, top-ranked team in the state certainly has a different ring to it, but the goal remains the same as Celina closes in on the biggest stretch of its season.
"There's just no words to describe that feeling last year, so I can't imagine what it would mean to not only win state but do it without losing a game," Buchanan said. "It would be insane to accomplish that and having that feeling of doing it without anyone beating us."
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.