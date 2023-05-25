Celina baseball

Celina junior Kingston Hangartner, pictured in previous action, hit a two-run homer as part of a six-run third inning on Thursday to help the Bobcats down Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7-1 in Game 2 of their regional semifinal series.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning of Game 1 in the regional semifinals, the Celina baseball team responded by scoring the 12 of the final 13 runs for the duration of its series against Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

The Bobcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, rallied to win Game 1 on Wednesday and wasted no time taking control of Game 2 on Thursday, closing out the best-of-3 series against the No. 6 Hawks with a 7-1 victory from Winnsboro High School to sweep their way into the Region II-4A finals.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments