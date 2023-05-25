Celina junior Kingston Hangartner, pictured in previous action, hit a two-run homer as part of a six-run third inning on Thursday to help the Bobcats down Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7-1 in Game 2 of their regional semifinal series.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning of Game 1 in the regional semifinals, the Celina baseball team responded by scoring the 12 of the final 13 runs for the duration of its series against Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
The Bobcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, rallied to win Game 1 on Wednesday and wasted no time taking control of Game 2 on Thursday, closing out the best-of-3 series against the No. 6 Hawks with a 7-1 victory from Winnsboro High School to sweep their way into the Region II-4A finals.
After needing until the fifth inning to seize its first lead in Game 1, the Bobcats found themselves in front just three batters into their lineup on Thursday. Senior Sean Rabe led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and found home not long after thanks to a sacrifice fly from senior Noah Bentley.
Celina nursed that advantage to the finish line, aided in large part by a six-run third inning for a 7-0 lead. The Bobcats totaled six hits during that frame alone—senior RJ Ruais doubled to lead off the inning, followed by a walk drawn by Bentley. With senior Caden Mitchell at the plate, Pleasant Grove starter Jarrett Halter was called for a balk that plated Celina's second run of the night.
The floodgates opened not long after, as the Bobcats strung together five consecutive hits to blow the game open and force a pitching change. Singles by senior Jackson Rooker, junior Major Brignon, junior Connor Rabe and junior Zack Henderson were sandwiched around a two-run homer by junior Kingston Hangartner to swell the Celina lead.
The Bobcats totaled eight hits in the win, including two from Henderson following a two-hit performance the night prior in Game 1.
The momentous third inning was more than enough of a cushion for Ruais on the mound. Celina's Game 2 starter throughout the postseason, Ruais pitched 5.2 innings where he allowed one unearned run and one hit to go alongside five strikeouts.
The Baylor commit shackled the Pleasant Grove offense for four hitless innings to begin the ballgame. A single by designed hitter Buck Anderson in the fifth inning marked the Hawks' lone hit of the night, although the Hawks were able to manufacture opportunities in other ways throughout the sixth. Pleasant Grove puts two runners on via catcher's interference and an error, later scoring a run off a groundout from JM Long and managing to load the bases with two outs to force Celina into its bullpen. Rooker took the hill in relief and halted any further threat by the Hawks, firing a strikeout on a full count to get out of the jam.
Rooker added two more strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning, closing out a series that saw Celina surrender just four runs opposite a Pleasant Grove offense that had scored double-digit runs in seven of its previous 10 games.
The Bobcats look to stay hot in the regional finals, awaiting either Texarkana Liberty-Eylau or Aubrey next week at a time and place to be determined.
Celina rallies from early deficit to take Game 1
For the first time all postseason, Celina faced a deficit. The Bobcats handled it in stride, however, and sat one win away from a return to the regional finals by night's end.
Celina scored five unanswered runs over the final four innings on Wednesday to overtake Pleasant Grove 5-3 in Game 1 of a best-of-3 regional semifinal series, played at Winnsboro.
The Bobcats had to overcome an early 3-0 deficit as Pleasant Grove struck just three batters into the contest. Back-to-back singles by the Hawks set up a three-run home run by Long, a Texas Tech pledge, to spark Pleasant Grove to an early advantage.
Celina settled in, however, and limited the Hawks to just two hits for the rest of the ballgame. Bentley worked around the early damage and went on to pitch all seven innings in the win, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The Bobcat bats erupted midway through the contest with consecutive two-run, three-hit frames in the fourth and fifth innings to take a lead. Junior Jose Mendez beat a throw to home plate during a run-down and Brignon followed with an RBI double to close the gap to 3-2. One inning later, an RBI single from Sean Rabe prefaced an RBI double from Ruais to nudge Celina in front.
The Bobcats gambled on the base paths once again in the top of the seventh inning, as junior Ryan Bevins successfully stole home to boost the lead to 5-3.
Ruais and Henderson paced the Celina offense with two hits in the win, inching the team one step closer to a regional finals return.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.