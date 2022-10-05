Aubrey Lambert

Celina sophomore Aubrey Lambert fires a shot past the Aubrey defense during Tuesday's district match.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When the Celina volleyball team made its first-ever trip to the Class 4A state tournament last season, it did so by dispatching of district rival Aubrey in a three-set Region II-4A final.

With the bulk of their 4A runner-up roster back, the Lady Bobcats have their sights set on a return to state, but Tuesday presented at least one potential obstacle in their path. Although Celina got the better of last season's trio of meetings on the hard-court, Aubrey is still very much lurking, and the No. 3-ranked Lady Chaps made their presence felt on Tuesday by defeating the No. 4-ranked Lady Bobcats 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18) in the season's first meeting between last year's regional finalists.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

