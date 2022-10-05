When the Celina volleyball team made its first-ever trip to the Class 4A state tournament last season, it did so by dispatching of district rival Aubrey in a three-set Region II-4A final.
With the bulk of their 4A runner-up roster back, the Lady Bobcats have their sights set on a return to state, but Tuesday presented at least one potential obstacle in their path. Although Celina got the better of last season's trio of meetings on the hard-court, Aubrey is still very much lurking, and the No. 3-ranked Lady Chaps made their presence felt on Tuesday by defeating the No. 4-ranked Lady Bobcats 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18) in the season's first meeting between last year's regional finalists.
"We knew this was going to be a battle all night long. Just two really good teams that graduate and reload every year," said Ginger Murray, Celina head coach. "We kind of fell apart there and let it slip away. We could never gather it back. They came out with guns blazing tonight for sure, and once we let things go we couldn't catch back up."
It was a rare setback for the Lady Bobcats, who dipped to 28-2 on the season and 3-1 in 11-4A play. Prior to Tuesday, Celina had dropped just seven sets all year versus 24 sweeps.
But the Lady Chaparrals posed a different challenge all together, brushing off a first-set loss before stringing together three frames where they trailed for a total of just three points for the remainder of the night.
"They just played so clean tonight," Murray said. "I didn't feel like they had a lot of errors and were just very consistent with their hitting and running things down. They just played very clean overall."
Aubrey ironed out the kinks that plagued the team early on Tuesday, with Celina capitalizing on a whopping 16 errors by the Lady Chaparrals en route to a 25-19 first-set win.
Celina managed to bottle up Aubrey's top hitter, Sydney Garrison, over the back half of the opening frame after the Tarleton State commit enjoyed a torrid start with four kills over the match's first 12 points.
The Lady Bobcats' back line, anchored by juniors Reagan Radtke, Kinsey Murray and Morgan Kelley, limited the damage the rest of the way, only allowing one other Aubrey hitter to record multiple kills in the opening frame. Meanwhile, sophomore Landry Graf got rolling early on for the Lady Bobcats with four of her nine kills on the night.
It was a familiar start for Celina after taking the first set in each of the three meetings last season against Aubrey, but the Lady Chaps didn't wait long to shift gears. They quickly built a 9-4 lead in set two, reducing the miscues from earlier and showcasing the depth of their firepower at the net.
Garrison was a constant, uncorking 16 of her match-high 22 kills over the final three sets, and getting plenty of help elsewhere on the court. For whatever rhythm Aubrey's offense lacked out of the gates, they found their groove with 16 kills in the second set and 14 more later in the fourth.
Garrison and Meagan Szostek were the aggressors from the outside, and Aubrey got Anneleise Sevier involved plenty in the middle. She added 11 kills on the night and her four blocks outdid Celina's team total of three.
With Sevier making things tough on Celina's hitters, the miscues began to mount for the Lady Bobcats while Aubrey committed just 11 total errors over the final two sets.
"We weren't relaxed at times, and it felt like we were always having to play to battle back and battle back," coach Murray said. "We were in a bit of a panic mode instead of just playing and relaxing, but it's fixable. That's the good news."
Junior Ryan McCoy tallied 11 kills for the Lady Bobcats, while sophomore Aubrey Lambert got rolling midway through the match en route to a 10-kill performance. It was just Celina's second setback of the season, their first since a 3-0 loss to Gunter on Sept. 16. But whereas the Lady Bobcats won't have to see Gunter, the state's top-ranked team in 3A, again this season, Tuesday marked the first of potentially three meetings on the year between Celina and Aubrey.
The two will rematch on the Lady Chaps' home floor on Oct. 21, with the possibility of another playoff duel in the regional finals looming next month. It'll afford Celina some time to correct the shortcomings from Tuesday's setback, and coach Murray is thankful that her squad still has plenty of time to do so.
"I told them that it's just the first round of district. It's OK," she said. "The good thing is that this is something we get to learn from. We'll make adjustments and push forward."
The Lady Bobcats look to get back on track at 4:30 p.m. Friday back home against Frisco Panther Creek.
