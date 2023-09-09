Celina FB

Celina junior Harrison Williams, pictured in previous action, ran for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 77-41 win over Bishop Lynch.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Celina junior Harrison Williams has been preparing for a moment like Sept. 1 against Bishop Lynch for years.

The Bobcats' running back enjoyed the highlight performance of his budding varsity career, rushing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 77-41 win over the Friars. Williams and sophomore Logan Gutierrez shouldered the workload out of the backfield on a night when Celina ran for 600 yards as a team.


