Celina junior Harrison Williams has been preparing for a moment like Sept. 1 against Bishop Lynch for years.
The Bobcats' running back enjoyed the highlight performance of his budding varsity career, rushing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 77-41 win over the Friars. Williams and sophomore Logan Gutierrez shouldered the workload out of the backfield on a night when Celina ran for 600 yards as a team.
Williams has played at the varsity level for Celina since he was a freshman, a goal of his leading into the 2021 season for the opportunity to suit up for the Bobcats alongside his older brother, Grant, a state champion hurdler who's currently running track at the University of Arkansas.
Harrison helped spell Celina alum and all-area running back Gabe Gayton as a sophomore last season before undertaking a larger role this year as part of a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield alongside Gutierrez.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Williams discusses his career night against Lynch, preparations for a larger role with the Bobcats, his longtime dream of playing for Celina, and more.
1. Congrats on the great start to the season. Between yourself and Logan, Celina had a pretty historic night rushing the ball last week. What was clicking so well in that area that enabled you two to have that kind of success?
HW: I have to give all the credit to our offensive line and our H-backs. They did an outstanding job of blocking for me and Logan. This really opened up the game for us and allowed us the ability to run the ball.
2. Reflect on your individual performance. I can't imagine there have been too many 300-plus-yard rushing games in Celina's history, so what did it mean to make that kind of impact on Friday?
HW: I give all the glory to God. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be given the chance to run like I did. I’ve been waiting my whole football career to have a game like that.
I’m excited about the season this year. Every game, if I have the opportunity, I plan on executing to that level or greater. I’m just looking for the opportunity to break away.
3. Talk about the different running styles between you and Logan, and what you each bring to the mix with Celina's run game.
HW: What I love about our offense this year is that Logan and I have completely different styles of running. This combination on the field is hard to defend. We both bring speed and power to the field and the ability to adapt to different situations.
Just when the defense thinks they have one of us figured out, the other one shows something the defense has never seen before. It is a winning combination with both of us on the field.
4.Knowing that you were going to have a bigger role on varsity this year, what went into your preparations during the offseason to get ready for that larger role?
HW: I spent the whole summer doing speed work, working on reaction time, strength training and increasing my flexibility. Coach (Troy) McCartney and I have been working on my vision while being in the backfield.
I also spent the summer evaluating what my personal goals were going to be for the year. I then wrote out my weekly, monthly and yearly goals for personal growth, academics, football and track. Once the goal is written down, I then make a short-term, mid-term, and long-term execution plan on attaining those goals.
There is just something about writing them down and seeing them everyday that keeps you focused on them. If you can see it, you can achieve it.
5. On a similar note, you're a state qualifier with Celina's track team. How has track season helped prepare you for football?
HW: Track definitely teaches you mental and physical toughness and learning how to push your body beyond what is comfortable. In track and in football, there is always another gear you're chasing mentally and physically.
Coach Bill Elliott always talks about how your mind will tell your body what to do.There are times when the body wants to quit, but learning mental fortitude makes all the difference in pushing through that.
6. How long have you been playing football and what gravitated you to the sport?
HW: I started tackle football in sixth grade and gravitated towards the sport due to the physical contact and the ability to run the ball. In elementary/middle school, I had two goals: No. 1, play in a varsity football game with my older brother. No. 2, be a Bobcat varsity football player.
I knew I had one shot to play with my brother my freshman year and to make the varsity team, so I knew I needed to push myself to achieve those two goals, which I did.
There is just something about those Friday night lights that had my younger self dreaming of wearing the orange and white. There is nothing like Celina football.
7. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
HW: My faith in my savior, Jesus, has been my biggest influence. My faith in Him helped me through a really tough injury my freshman year.
Logan Point had always been a big influence on me during his years that he played for Celina. He set the tone and expectation for future running backs. I wanted to be just like him when I was in junior high.
Other big influences in my life have been coach Nathan Elliott, coach Troy McCartney, and (Celina alum) Gabe Gayton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.