Over the past few months, there were times when Celina head football coach Bill Elliott wasn’t sure if or when his players would so much as get a football practice in August.
The UIL’s mid-July announcement kept matters on schedule for the state’s Class 4A high schools, and Celina’s football players obliged — making that annual stroll onto Bobcat Field on Monday morning for the first day of fall practices.
“It’s something you’re worrying about all summer,” Elliott said. “We were having calls with the UIL pretty much every week and they were telling us good things, but you never knew because this all changes every day. We were just real fortunate — we had a great summer and were able to work out, never missed any days and had no kids get sick.”
The Bobcats kicked off practices this week as the start of the UIL’s five-day acclimatization period. On Monday and Tuesday, the team worked out in T-shirts, shorts and helmets — upgrading to shoulder pads and girdles on Wednesday. Person-to-person contact isn’t allowed until the fifth day of the period, with teams permitted to practice in full pads and with full contact afterwards.
As high school athletics tries to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting to change is paramount for coaches and student-athletes. Celina’s football players all wear neck gaiters during practice, pulling the masks over their noses and mouths when not wearing their helmets. Coaches were donning masks as well during practice.
“There was a lot of laying in bed at night thinking. My head trainer is my assistant [athletic director] and we keep thinking about all the things we need to do,” Elliott said. “We had to go out and buy hand sanitizers and 800 of these masks — one for every kid seventh grade and up. You’re thinking about meals and feeding the kids a different way. There are so many things you don’t think about that we’re now having to do.
“Some of them are good — cleaning the weight room and regularly wiping down the bars is stuff we should have been doing anyways.”
The Bobcats are leaving no stone unturned, if for the simple reason that they want to get through the 2020 season without any hiccups.
“We just have to keep maintaining that, stay with it, not getting anyone sick,” Elliott said. “I think our kids and training staff did a good job of doing the things and procedures needed — wearing their masks, social distancing when we can, making sure they’re washing their hands and keeping clean, we’re spraying down the locker rooms and weight rooms. Those things will only help us maintain.
“We’re also encouraging the kids to stay in Celina and not go to any big group gatherings. Protect ourselves, stay in our group and hopefully we’ll be OK.”
It’ll allow the program to enjoy more moments together like Tuesday’s practice. The Bobcats hit the field with plenty of energy to begin the day, mixing traditional drills with a number of innovative exercises. As players churned through reps working on route running drills or coverage footwork, others scooped up yoga balls or helped push a large, heavy cylinder.
“We go to clinics and are always trying to pick up new things and trying to find different ways of doing things,” Elliott said. “The coaches are really creative and come up with stuff that we can use that will help us. If we see a drill somewhere that we like, we’ll bring it back to try and help our kids.”
The Bobcats will enjoy two-and-a-half weeks of practice time before their Aug. 20 scrimmage against Decatur — something that materialized late in the offseason for the team after having exhibitions against Royse City and Frisco Heritage fall through due to the UIL’s separate guidelines for Class 5A schools.
Celina’s season opener is set for Aug. 28 at Bobcat Field against former district rival Melissa.
“The big thing is I hope the teams that we’re playing can maintain where they can play so we don’t have to forfeit, and I hope we can do the same thing,” Elliott said.
