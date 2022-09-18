For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team.
The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.
It's a brand-new landscape in Celina athletics, one led by head coach Matt Moyer as he develops the Bobcats' program from the ground floor.
In this week's profile, Moyer discusses molding the Celina tennis team, expectations for the group's inaugural season, and what led to him coaching the Bobcats.
SLM: What has it been like developing the Celina tennis program from scratch?
MM: Developing the tennis program has been an absolute blessing. I am so thankful to Coach (Bill) Elliott, the school board and my principals for allowing tennis to come to Celina, and for allowing me to be a part of that process.
The students that have come out for tennis have been working very well and are putting in hard work to make sure that we are starting the program off on the right foot. They are learning and growing in the sport each day and are making visible and consistent progress in their knowledge and skills in tennis.
SLM: What are the biggest challenges of coaching a team that's in its first year together?
MM: Even with the program just starting, it is amazing to see how well everyone on the team has stepped up to meet all the different challenges. The culture of Celina; the culture of winning, community and overall excellence has shown itself through the kids and how they are responding to everything I have been throwing at them, and the difficult schedule we jumped into right off the bat.
The greatest challenge we've been facing this year has really been the fact that the sport is so new to everyone, and things that students and parents usually learn about the sport in the first years of playing are having to be learned across the board, on all levels, at the same time.
SLM: Who have been a few of the standout players for your team so far?
MM: On the boys side, a few of our standouts have been Andy Hatcher and Andy Allam. For the girls side, Hannah Buller and Kennedy Puente have really shown a great amount of progress.
These students, along with the others, have made huge strides. Even our opponents are amazed at the level at which they are playing. The tennis team is playing competitive matches after only having picked up a racket for the first time a month ago.
SLM: With everything being so new within the program, what kind of goals and expectations does this group have for its first season?
MM: We are still working through some of our team goal setting as a group, but for the most part most are looking at turning the corner from being competitive with their opponents to winning their individual matches. Also, getting the first team win is another goal that everyone is looking forward to, along with getting themselves ready for our individual season in the spring.
SLM: Where did you coach prior and what brought you to Celina?
MM: Previous to coming to Celina, I was the assistant coach at Anna for five years, and previous to that I started the tennis program at Leonard and was the head coach there for eight years.
I told several people for the last two or three years that my dream job in teaching and coaching would be to start a program at Celina. The only problem with this was that Celina did not have any tennis courts, and no one on the outside expected Celina to ever have a tennis program or to take the steps to build it the correct way.
All of these doubts and questions I had coming in were immediately put aside after my first meeting here at Celina.
SLM: What do you want to get out of this latest chapter in your coaching career?
MM: My main focus for this chapter in my career has been twofold — one is to build the tennis program at Celina into a top program in the state and to foster a love and appreciation for the sport here in Celina. The second and most important though is to help the students be the best they can in life.
No one will remember much about their careers in tennis after high school, but I would much prefer helping them be better family and community members, employers and employees.
SLM: When not coaching tennis, what hobbies and activities do you have off the courts?
MM: Not that I have a lot of time for other hobbies or interests, but when not coaching I really enjoy doing various outdoor activities, hunting, marksmanship, hiking, canoeing, and camping. I am also a huge movie buff and I do enjoy playing some video games.
