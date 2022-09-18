Celina tennis

The Celina tennis team is in its first-ever season of varsity athletics, competing in District 10-4A.

 

 Photo courtesy of Matt Moyer

For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team.

The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

