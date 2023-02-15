Celina basketball

Celina freshman Tahlan Jackson, left, attempts a runner during Tuesday's regular-season finale against Carrollton Ranchview.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

IRVING — After juggling a roller coaster of a first half on Tuesday, all it took for the Celina boys basketball team was to refocus.

The Bobcats blitzed Carrollton Ranchview early and often during a first quarter that produced a 12-0 start on the road. But the Wolves chipped away, generating a wealth of turnovers and shrinking that double-digit deficit down to one point by halftime, 23-22.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments