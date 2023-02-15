IRVING — After juggling a roller coaster of a first half on Tuesday, all it took for the Celina boys basketball team was to refocus.
The Bobcats blitzed Carrollton Ranchview early and often during a first quarter that produced a 12-0 start on the road. But the Wolves chipped away, generating a wealth of turnovers and shrinking that double-digit deficit down to one point by halftime, 23-22.
Celina responded as one might expect from a team gearing up for the postseason. The Bobcats spoiled Ranchview's senior night behind a 21-3 run that blew open an eventual 48-39 victory to close out the regular season on a winning note.
"We recommitted to the defensive end," said Landon DeMasters, Celina head coach. "It wasn't really anything I did. We allowed them to talk amongst themselves and refocus, and they responded well."
FINAL: Celina 48, Ranchview 39A choppy 1st half gives way to a resounding 3Q for @Celina_Hoops, stringing together a 21-3 run in the 2nd half to blow it open. Tahlan Jackson and Tyler Cross score 12 pts apiece to send Celina into the postseason on a winning note. pic.twitter.com/abRTt0vQOs
The Bobcats did so by shoring up the areas that plagued them during the second quarter moments earlier. Celina was outscored by Ranchview 14-6 during that frame, surrendering its early momentum thanks in part to 13 first-half turnovers and a busy second quarter on both ends of the floor from Wolves sophomore Terry Shelton.
But in allowing 14 points in the second quarter, Celina exited halftime and limited Ranchview to just three points over a stretch of 11-and-a-half minutes. By that time, the Bobcats had built a 44-25 lead, shrugging off a tough shooting night from outside the paint by living at the rim through a cadre of fast-break opportunities.
Two of the catalysts for that effort were junior Dean Hamilton and freshman Tahlan Jackson, pushing the pace off missed shots by the Wolves to generate either a fast-break layup or a trip to the free throw line.
"One of the differences in practice this week was to get out in transition and play faster," DeMasters said. "I think we did a good job of securing rebounds and pushing the ball out in transition. Our guards did a really good job with that."
End 3Q: Celina 34, Ranchview 25Bounce-back quarter for the Celina defense, which allows just 3 pts. Tahlan Jackson continues to put in work in transition, finishing this steal to boost his total to 12 pts and 3 stls. @Celina_Hoopspic.twitter.com/kHzAjwBWBV
Having two floor generals the caliber of Hamilton and Jackson helped plenty in that effort. Jackson recorded 12 points and three steals in the win, while Hamilton chipped in four points, nine rebounds and four assists.
"They're high basketball IQ kids. They run the culture for us and play hard," DeMasters said. "Tahlan is just a freshman, so we're looking forward to having him a few more years. Dean is probably the leader of our team and our heart and soul, so having those two on the floor at the same time and making the decisions makes the game a lot easier for everyone else."
In fact, that one-two punch was instrumental in sparking Celina to a 12-0 start on Tuesday. Jackson got going early with seven first-quarter points, finishing off several assists from Hamilton in transition. Senior Nate Lazo added four of his eight points in the opening frame as well.
The Bobcats held Ranchview off the scoreboard for the first 5:19 of game time, but turnovers stagnated Celina's promising start as the Wolves countered with an 8-5 run to close out the first quarter. Ranchview carried that energy into the second, holding Celina to one make from the field during a six-and-a-half-minute stretch. A 3-pointer from Shelton gave the Wolves a brief lead at 20-19 with 1:45 to go in the half.
Shelton scored all 10 of his points in the first half, converting three shots from the field. The Bobcats, meanwhile, surrendered just four field goals total in the second half.
"It was just effort. Being in the right spots, diving on the floor, blocking out for rebounds, just giving more effort," DeMasters said.
The turnovers that plagued Celina early on fizzled in the third quarter, with the team coughing the ball up just twice during that frame. DeMasters also lauded his group's work from the charity stripe, shooting 19-of-26 on free throws. That included a 10-of-13 clip during the fourth quarter, with junior Tyler Cross earning numerous trips to the line en route to scoring 10 of his 12 points during the final frame.
Improvements in those areas was a welcome sign for DeMasters as Celina shifts its focus to the postseason, finishing its District 11-4A slate tied for third place with Van Alstyne at 5-5. The Bobcats and Panthers split their head-to-head series, and DeMasters said the two teams will settle that tie with a seeding game on Friday at a time and place to be determined.
The winner of that game will secure the No. 3 seed for the postseason while also avoiding a bi-district matchup with defending Class 4A state champion Faith Family.
"I'll feel a lot better when I figure out what place we're in. That's all that matters," DeMasters said. "It's been a long season and a grind, but the kids can now refocus on competing for something big and putting their efforts into that goal the rest of the way."
