Celina baseball

Celina junior Jose Mendez, pictured in previous action, and the Bobcats got aggressive on the base paths to help take a 5-3 victory over Texarkana Pleasant Grove in Thursday's regional semifinal.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For the first time all postseason, the Celina baseball team faced a deficit. The Bobcats handled it in stride, however, and now sit one win away from a return to the regional finals.

Celina, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, scored five unanswered runs over the final four innings on Wednesday to overtake No. 6 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 5-3 in Game 1 of a best-of-3 regional semifinal series, played at Winnsboro.

