Coming into Saturday’s season opener at Flower Mound, Coppell’s boys cross country team was ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas and has the top returning male runner in the state’s largest classification in senior Evan Caswell.
The Cowboys showed last weekend why they are ranked that high.
Running under clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, Coppell had five runners place in the top 10 and Caswell cruised to the individual title in a time of 9:44.96. As a team, the Cowboys had 22 points, which was 42 points ahead of runner-up Flower Mound (64).
Caswell took fourth in last year’s state meet and he appears ready to build on that performance after he won Saturday’s two-mile race at Shadow Ridge Middle School by 11 seconds.
A fast start by Coppell’s runners paved the way to the easy victory. Senior Roth Bhattacharyya (10:03.88) took third overall. A trio of sophomores in Andrew Mullen (10:08.21), Kevin Chengavarayan (10:26.53) and Vedant Bhattacharrya (10:31.37) placed fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively. Senior Raymundo Aguirre (10:37.79) took 12th.
Flower Mound didn’t bring its entire squad to its home meet, but turned in solid runs Saturday, including from junior Luke Price, who placed eighth in a time of 10:30.47. Senior Jared Dasher (10:33.82) placed 11th. Senior Umad Ahmad (10:39.54), sophomore Conrad Trezza (10:42.67) and junior Tyler Schart (10:42.99) finished 14th, 16th and 17th, respectively.
The Colony ran to bronze in the team standings and had four runners place in the top 20: sophomore Devon Judelson (sixth, 10:26.13), senior Wesley Gibbs (10th, 10:32.18), junior Dylan Judelson (15th, 10:41.4) and senior Noah Witham (18th, 10:52.62).
Celina was seventh in the team standings and was led by senior Brian Rodriguez (25th, 11:00.82).
The Lady Bobcats had balance as four different runners placed in the top 20, highlighted by junior Adele Clark’s third-place finish in a time of 11:33.06. Senior Lily Green (11:54.88) placed seventh. Freshman Aimee Clark (12:10.41) finished 13th. Sophomore Logan Brent (12:27.49) crossed the finish line in 20th overall.
Celina’s girls, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in the latest CCCAT poll, seek a state championship after last year’s runner-up finish in the state meet.
Coppell placed fourth overall in the team standings and was led by senior and Penn commit Chloe Hassman, who clocked a time of 12:01.02, good for ninth place. Seniors Morgan Colon (12:14.52) and Natalie Fleming (12:20.11) finished two spots apart in 15th and 17th places, respectively.
Hassman and Colon have big goals this season after they placed in the top 25 of last year’s 6A state meet in Round Rock.
Flower Mound had three runners place in the top 20: senior Mia Hoang (16th, 12:18.61), freshman Kylie Brown (18th, 12:26.86) and freshman Audrey Elggren (19th, 12:27.14). The Lady Jaguars finished fifth in the team standings with 115 points.
The Flower Mound girls are ranked second in 6A by the CCCAT and have the fourth overall finisher at last year’s state meet in junior Natalie Cook.
The top performers for The Colony were sophomore Jusedes Gutierrez (33rd, 12:55.89) and freshman Marlo Slater (34th, 13:02.56).
Other results:
CELINA
Boys – 51. Luke Lindberg, freshman, 12:10.37; 52. Hank Melton, freshman, 12:18.09; 53. Braden Sheeran, freshman, 12:46.4; 54. Juan Arriaga, senior, 12:29.19; 55. Chris Berentsen, junior, 12:33.52; 56. Tyler Lindberg, junior, 12:49.31; 57. Phillip Green, sophomore, 12:50.96; 58. Colten Olvedo, freshman, 12:57.92.
Girls – 22. Alexis Frick, sophomore, 12:37.09; 24. McKayla Schmitt, sophomore, 12:44.83; 39. Sarah Coblentz, junior, 13:10.17; 41. Brooke Ossiander, freshman, 13:11.45; 42. Kennedi Trigo, 13:23.11.
COPPELL
Boys – 19. Karthikeyan Parthipan, sophomore, 10:54.45; 21. Ashan Habeeb, sophomore, 10:56.07; 22. Blain Warner, sophomore, 10:56.4; 24. Colin Proctor, senior, 11:00.47.
Girls – 21. Louisa Ehinger, sophomore, 12:31.83; 23. Reezon Eke, senior, 12:41.24; 26. Waverly Hassman, sophomore, 12:48.24; 27. Avery Hancock, junior, 12:48.62; 28. Hanna Noyola, freshman, 12:49.82; 49. Dia Alturi, junior, 13:54.09.
FLOWER MOUND
Boys – 28. Brett Pace, senior, 11:03.52; 36. Ethan Fries, senior, 11:28.88; 42. Jonathan Hart, sophomore, 11:49.33; 44. Conan Xie, senior, 11:55.48.
Girls – 29. Alejandra Gonzales, senior, 12:51.87; 36. Ava Clayton, freshman, 13:06.7; 46. Ariana Deboer, sophomore, 13:47.53; 48. Danielle Coleman, sophomore, 13:53.8; 50. Catrina Aguirre, senior, 13:54.35; 51. Emily Varney, junior, 14:04.19.
THE COLONY
Boys – 26. Tyler Cross, sophomore, 11:01.23; 35. Brandon White, sophomore, 11:26.37; 39. Ryan Sachse, senior, 11:36.72.
Girls – 37. Tatiana Papadopoulos, junior, 13:07.51; 44. Carmen Merrill, senior, 13:32.88; 47. Carolina Banda, junior, 13:50.1.
