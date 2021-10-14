For the second straight year, the Coppell tennis team defeated Prosper in a Class 6A bi-district playoff – this time by a 10-6 final in Prosper on Tuesday.
The Cowboys came out strong and proceeded to win four of the seven matches in doubles play, including a sweep of all three matches in the boys’ division.
Maruthi Eranki and Ricky Koshimizu walked away with a two-set sweep at No. 2 doubles, as did Shay Patel and Sayon Nath at the No. 3 line. Prosper’s Drew John and Henry Tolbert overcame a loss in the first set to force a deciding third set at No. 1 doubles after shutting out Coppell’s team of Vinay Patel and Ishaan Dhandapani in the second set. But Patel and Dhandapani regrouped in the third set and proceeded to polish off a 6-2, 0-6, 10-4 victory.
Coppell also received a timely effort in mixed doubles from the team of Cason Cole and Lindsay Patton, who cruised to an easy 6-2, 6-0 victory.
“I liked the fact that we came out ahead after doubles,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head coach. “I was pleased that, for the most part, we kept our emotional composure in a tense, high-pressure situation. I was not so happy that we could not pull out any of the three tiebreakers on the girl's side. Prosper has a talented team, especially on the girl's side, but we need to start stepping up and winning some of those close matches on the girls' side.”
And just like in doubles, Coppell swept every match in singles play with the Cowboys winning all five matches in straight sets. Patel swept John, 6-4, 6-3, at the No. 1 line, Dhandapani won 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 line, Cole topped Aryan Bhaskar at the No. 3 spot, and Nath and Koshimizu both claimed 6-1, 6-0 victories at Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively.
Coppell also received a big boost from freshman Saraya Thallapareddy. She has delivered in the clutch in each of the last two duals for the Cowboys. Last week, she earned a straight-set victory to clinch a 10-9 victory for Coppell over Flower Mound to lock up third place in District 6-6A for her team. On Tuesday, Thallapareddy earned a pair of 6-4 victories over Prosper’s Rebecca Gutierrez at girls’ No. 4 singles.
“That is a tough position for any player, but to have a freshman step up in that situation is huge,” Foster said. “The experience will serve her well for years to come.”
In defeat, Prosper received a strong effort from its girls’ team.
Ara Kirkendall and Gutierrez as well as the team of Mia Camilleri and Marianna Avendando all won a second-set tiebreaker to earn a pair of sweeps at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively, while Presley Churchman and Nicole Steel cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Churchman, Kirkendall and Steel also won their respective matches in the singles’ division with Kirkendall battling back from a four-point loss in the second set to emerge victorious at the No. 3 line with a 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 win.
“Our match against Coppell was tough and intense,” said Mandy Weaver, Prosper head coach. “Both teams showed up and fought for every match. I am so proud of our team and how hard they worked to get to the bi-district match. It's a team effort and our team pulled together and gave it their all.”
Coppell was slated to face Arlington Martin in an area playoff Friday at Arlington Lamar. The winner of that match will face the winner of Flower Mound Marcus and Lake Highlands in a regional quarterfinal next week at a time and location to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.