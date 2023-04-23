Celina seniors

Celina seniors Ella Gamblin, left, and Kaitlyn Sailor, right, have been playing at the varsity level for the Lady Bobcats since they were freshmen.

 Photo courtesy of Lisa Sailor

Although their freshman season on the high school softball diamond was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Celina seniors Kaitlyn Sailor and Ella Gamblin have made up for lost time and then some in the years since.

The two earned playing time as freshmen and have seen those roles blossom with each season. Sailor swings one of the most potent bats in the area, hitting .541 with 10 runs scored, 12 RBIs and three home runs across just seven district ballgames.

