Although their freshman season on the high school softball diamond was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Celina seniors Kaitlyn Sailor and Ella Gamblin have made up for lost time and then some in the years since.
The two earned playing time as freshmen and have seen those roles blossom with each season. Sailor swings one of the most potent bats in the area, hitting .541 with 10 runs scored, 12 RBIs and three home runs across just seven district ballgames.
Sailor's big bat provides ample run support for a player like Gamblin, who's part of the Lady Bobcats' one-two punch in the circle alongside junior Marissa Cortez. During district play, Gamblin has logged a 3.10 ERA across 29.1 innings pitched, striking out 15 and walking just five batters.
The two seniors have been vital in keeping the Lady Bobcats' playoff tradition intact with an area-round appearance in 2021 and a regional quarterfinal berth in 2022. That streak continues this year, with Celina entering Friday's regular-season finale against Frisco Panther Creek in second place in 11-4A and assured a postseason spot.
All the while, Sailor and Gamblin have used their four seasons of experience with the Lady Bobcats to help bring along the team's younger players before they graduate and begin their respective college careers — Sailor is committed to the University of Texas at Arlington and Gamblin will play at the next level for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Sailor and Gamblin discuss leading the Lady Bobcats, memories from their time at Celina, what they'll miss most when they graduate, and more.
SLM: As two of the only seniors on this year's team, how have you approached that leadership role in helping establish the team's culture?
KS: As one of the seniors this year, I have really tried to just motivate everyone and make sure that they have a solid foundation to build upon next year when we are gone.
EG: As one of the only seniors on this year's team, along with Kaitlyn, I have approached leadership to find a personal connection with each of my teammates. This year as a senior, I wanted every teammate backing me up as a pitcher behind me to know that I loved and cared for each of them on and off the field. Finding a connection with each teammate has been an enormous part of establishing the culture of this team.
SLM: For as long as you two have been on varsity together, how would you describe that bond?
KS: I would say that we have always had a good relationship, but we are two different people. We have different ways of approaching things and situations, but we are always willing to talk with each other and make sure that we are on the same page for our team and for each other.We both know we are different and we respect that in each other and have a good and strong bond.
EG: Kaitlyn and I have had the opportunity to be high school teammates on varsity since our freshman year. The bond Kaitlyn and I have is very unstoppable and unique on the field. Kaitlyn is my person when I am on the mound. She calms me in a storm and always backs me up by making insane plays. We established a handshake we do every inning, starting with a simple deep breath. Our connection and bond on the field help me be the best pitcher I can be in every game as a Celina Bobcat.
SLM: What is one memory from your high school softball career that stands out?
KS: I would probably have to say our travel tournament this year to San Marcos. We all got to stay in one big house and just have fun and bond as a team.
EG: One memory that stands out is a district game from junior year. We played Melissa. I remember preparing for that game in a way I never had before. In previous years, I just went out and pitched. I couldn't tell you a single thing that happened while I was on the field, I simply didn't remember.
The game against Melissa was the first game I felt where I was in the moment. It's a game I will never forget, not only because we won but also because it was a full-circle moment I had needed as a pitcher.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a softball player?
KS: I would definitely say (Celina head coach Carla) Bartlett. She has always been there for me and is always willing to help, but outside of school ball definitely Kevin Blaskowski and Jake Lindmeier.
EG: One of my biggest influences during this process of getting to my senior year has to go to my dad, David Gamblin. My dad has been and will always be one of my biggest supporters. My dad has put in countless hours pushing me to achieve the dreams I had for myself and the ones he held for me as my dad.
On my first softball team in 8U, when they asked, "Who wants to be a pitcher," I raised my hand. From that moment, me raising my hand, my dad has been by my side throughout the process, not only watching videos and teaching me how to pitch but also sitting on the bucket and catching me.
It's challenging to sit on a bucket and catch someone for as many years as he has, but he has done it. I am the player I am today because of the work my dad and I have done together. He has been with me through the entire process all years of my growth.
My dad pushes me to be great every time I step on the field, and I am thankful for it.
SLM: How kind of impact has playing softball at Celina had on you?
KS: Celina softball has given me the opportunity to meet some of the best teammates and girls out there. I would say our bond as a team is one of the best that I have ever been apart of and I truly love each of these girls and their families.
I will always remember the impact that they have had on my life.They always push me to be my best and believe in me.
EG: Playing for Celina softball has had a massive impact on my life. I have been around Celina softball since I was in fifth grade. I have learned many life lessons that have shaped me into a different player. I learned how to compete by playing softball at Celina. Playing for your town and being a Bobcat on the field is an irreplaceable feeling.
SLM: What will you miss most about high school softball once you graduate?
KS: I will definitely miss all the girls and the relationships, but I will also miss the town and all of the support that surrounds not only softball but every sport. I think Celina is a great town when it comes to supporting student-athletes.
EG: Somethings I will miss about Celina softball when I graduate are my coaches and my teammates. Each one of my coaches and teammates will forever hold a special place in my heart because of all the good times and the rough times. I will miss them all truly.
