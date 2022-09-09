For many of the area's high school volleyball teams, Friday officially marked the beginning of district play. Games take on added significance with wins and losses now counting towards a potential playoff berth, as teams look to build off a busy preseason slate.
That includes the local teams competing in 5-6A, which includes Allen, Little Elm, McKinney ISD and Prosper, while 6-6A runs it back with Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD and Coppell, and The Colony welcomes a new batch of competitors in 9-5A.
As those programs get their respective district schedules underway, the Star Local Media sports staff weighed in on what could be in store for those local teams.
District 5-6A
Prosper's resurgence continues with 5-6A title
Matt Welch: Outside of Hebron, there may not have been a more dangerous No. 4 seed in the area heading into the playoffs last season than Prosper. That panned out behind an upset of state-ranked Flower Mound and a trip all the way to the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles should be able to forge another lengthy stay in the postseason this year, but don't expect it to come as a fourth-place team again.
Prosper managed to finish strong at the talent-rich Volleypalooza tournament, placing ninth out of 68 teams, and the Lady Eagles have built off that effort with six consecutive wins entering last week.
It all starts up front with the towering duo of junior Ayden Ames and senior Ella Chaney. Those two are constants in Prosper's attack, and head coach Erin Kauffman and her staff have managed to develop plenty of complementary options for the Lady Eagles, including all the way down to freshmen Jayla Jackson and Danielle Whitmire.
Bolstered by top-notch setting from senior Callie Kieffer and back-row play by senior Bri Martin, Prosper enters the 5-6A schedule as a deserved favorite to hoist a district title by regular season's end.
Will familiar faces reprise playoff pack?
Matt Welch: The past two seasons in 5-6A volleyball didn't feature much parity regarding playoff qualifiers — both years, the same four teams (Prosper, Denton Guyer, Allen and McKinney Boyd) all advanced to the postseason.
For as hot as Prosper has been to start the year, ranking within the state's top 10 in 6A, the other district powers have been dealt some obstacles. Guyer superstar and reigning 5-6A MVP Kyndal Stowers has been sidelined as she recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, while Allen and Boyd graduated a score of multi-year starters.
Meanwhile, McKinney is already up to 18 wins on the season, exceeding its win total from last year under second-year head coach Kristi Hager, and preseason results suggest Prosper Rock Hill may be ready to contend for a playoff berth sooner rather than later as a 6A newcomer.
Will it be enough to shake up the district's playoff pecking order? I'm not so sure.
Allen and Boyd may have a different look from last season with so many new contributors, but both programs are hitting their stride at the right time. The Lady Broncos have won five of their past seven matches, including a sweep of powerhouse Southlake Carroll, while Allen has won eight of nine with a couple of formerly state-ranked foes in Rockwall and Richardson ousted along the way.
It could certainly make for a more spirited race to the finish line, but don't be surprised if form holds in the end.
Lady Lobos making strides
David Wolman: The Lady Lobos is on the right track to turning their program around.
Little Elm (8-13) has already matched its win total from all of last season and the Lady Lobos have been very competitive in matches against 4A's No. 1 Celina, 5A's No. 14 Frisco Independence and 6A's No. 3 Forney.
Head coach Kelly Covert has a talented senior class to work with, led by libero Nasyrah Jefferson, hitters Lily Koehn, Corey Hazlewood and setter Gretchen Barraez. The Lady Lobos also has a powerful arm at the middle blocker position with junior Quinn Brignac and versatility with junior Kali Liva. Their newest varsity players, including junior defensive specialist Bailey McCreary, have seamlessly stepped into their roles.
Little Elm would like to turn around its fortunes in district play. The Lady Lobos haven't won a conference match in three years and have yet to win a set since entering 5-6A in 2020.
District 6-6A
Best in the West
Matt Welch: There have been plenty of changes around Plano West since last season's run to the regional semifinals, but the results haven't budged in the slightest.
West entered last week as winners of its past 13 matches, including victories against perennial powerhouses like Prosper, Lovejoy and Southlake Carroll. All the more impressive — at 15-2 overall, the Lady Wolves have already avenged their only two losses.
It's a team that has been trending upwards for weeks now under first-year head coach Cooper Phillips, led by Pitt commit Blaire Bayless, who plays all six rotations for the Lady Wolves and figures to be in the thick of the district MVP conversation. She has helped guide a West team that's young in several areas but continues to show it's more than capable of besting the area's elite.
Look for the Lady Wolves' ascent to continue in 6-6A — one year removed from finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the district, West has reason to expect a repeat, and perhaps without any additional company atop the standings.
Bank on a bounce-back year for Coppell
David Wolman: With back-to-back wins over state-ranked Rockwall and Keller, Coppell has shown that it is more than ready for the grind that is 6-6A.
The latter of those victories for the state-ranked Cowgirls was a 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-11 road win at Keller on Tuesday. It marked the fifth straight win for the Cowgirls, who concluded the preseason with a 23-8 record.
Senior outside hitter Skye LaMendola has provided versatility for the Cowgirls and her 226 kills, 213 digs and 20 blocks makes her an early favorite for 6-6A MVP. Senior middle blocker Allie Stricker is making a great case for the district's defensive player, as evidenced by her 194 kills and 39 blocks.
Last season, Coppell lost a play-in game to Hebron for the final playoff berth from 6-6A. My gut feeling tells me that the Cowgirls won't have to worry about having to face that same scenario this year. Coppell has a great conditioning program, and I firmly believe that will help the Cowgirls to outlast many of their opponents and ultimately finish second in the district.
Can LISD overcome key losses?
Matt Welch: Lewisville ISD managed to send three teams to the playoffs out of 6-6A last season. Two advanced to the regional quarterfinals in Marcus and Hebron, and the latter went on to play in the regional semifinals.
The Lady Marauders and Lady Hawks have had their work cut out during an up-and-down preseason, replacing a bevy of veteran seniors from 2021. Of the combined 14 all-district selections between the two programs, only four are back on the court this year, including Hebron senior Hannah Redrow and Marcus senior Maggie Cox.
Flower Mound has endured a similar plight, hit by graduation, the offseason transfer of district newcomer of the year Jaida Sione (now at Sierra Canyon in California) and all-district first-teamer Maddie Cox focusing on basketball for her senior year.
Reprising last year's dominance won't be easy, given the strides made by teams that missed out on the playoffs last season like Coppell and Plano East, but LISD should still have representation in the playoffs. To that end, bank of the talents of juniors Brianna Watson, an LSU pledge, and Cat Young helping keep Flower Mound afloat when it matters most.
District 9-5A
The Colony primed to contend
David Wolman: Fresh off making their first postseason appearance since 2019 — and first of the Rachel Buckley era — the Lady Cougars are on track to contend for another playoff berth.
Making the playoffs will be tougher than the previous two seasons for The Colony, which has been placed in 9-5A along with Frisco, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Wakeland, Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner. The Lady Cougars beat the Rangers in two sets last month at the Allen Texas Open and lost in three sets to the Raccoons at that same tournament. The Lions beat the Lady Cougars last year in a bi-district playoff and those two teams will meet next Tuesday at Reedy.
Otherwise, it's been a strong preseason for The Colony, which won the Crowley Eagles Varsity Volleyball Tournament and went 4-2 at the Allen Texas Open.
Junior outside hitter Josie Bishop is making a strong case for district MVP and utility player of the year, as evidenced by her 218 kills, 165 digs and 29 aces.
The Colony knows what it takes to make the playoffs, and while it will be a dogfight in a loaded district, the Lady Cougars' strong defensive play and inability to get rattled should land a third-place finish for Buckley's squad.
