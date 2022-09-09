Prosper VB

Prosper made a run to the regional quarterfinals last season and has built off of that with a strong showing in non-district play.

 

 Photo courtesy of Thomas Rosas

For many of the area's high school volleyball teams, Friday officially marked the beginning of district play. Games take on added significance with wins and losses now counting towards a potential playoff berth, as teams look to build off a busy preseason slate.

That includes the local teams competing in 5-6A, which includes Allen, Little Elm, McKinney ISD and Prosper, while 6-6A runs it back with Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD and Coppell, and The Colony welcomes a new batch of competitors in 9-5A.

Plano West VB

Plano West senior Blaire Bayless and the Lady Wolves entered district play ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, per the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

