Standards are high when it comes to playing defense for the Prosper football team.
Senior Dylan Hinshaw knows that all too well, looking to build off an all-district junior year where the Eagles made a third consecutive run to the regional finals.
Prosper is anxious to take the next step this year and began its 2022 season on the right foot on Thursday with a 17-13 road win over fellow powerhouse Euless Trinity. The Eagles held the Trojans to their lowest scoring tally in a game since November 2018.
Credit Hinshaw and the defense for bowing up late, holding Trinity off the scoreboard for the final 22 minutes of game time to go along with three turnovers on downs and a late interception by senior Carson McClendon.
Hinshaw had a hand in Prosper's stifling defensive effort and even received a celebratory "Happy Birthday" from his coaches and teammates postgame. In this week's student-athlete profile, Hinshaw reflects on the Eagles' big season-opening win and expectations for one of the area's top football programs.
SLM: How does a season-opening win over one of the top teams in the area stack up as far as birthday presents go?
DH: This was definitely the biggest birthday present. A win tonight was all I wanted for my birthday. We got the win and I'm very happy about that.
SLM: How important was it to set the tone for the season with a strong performance tonight?
DH: We had to start on the road and face an amazing, run-heavy team with some big offensive linemen, and we shut it down for the most part. Our defense played phenomenal and the offense backed us up when we needed it. We're really hyped for this year.
SLM: After Trinity was able to find a bit of a groove on the ground to open the second half, what went into your defense settling in the rest of the game?
DH: It was just a couple busts. They had a lot of cut-backs we weren't expecting. We talked about how to fix that stuff at halftime, and we were able to regroup and get that win.
SLM: How unique a challenge is it playing Trinity and such a physical, run-centric offense like that?
DH: They've got some big offensive linemen, but the bigger they are the harder they fall. We've got a fast, athletic defensive line that can cut around corners. I feel like it was a pretty good matchup for us all night.
SLM: Prosper's defense has built a pretty strong reputation over the years. How much pride does this group take in maintaining that level of play each year on that side of the ball?
DH: When people say they're playing Prosper High School, they know they're playing a run-heavy defense. We stop the run. That is what we do.
SLM: With all that this program has accomplished since moving up to 6A, what are some goals and expectations for this year's team?
DH: We're looking to go 1-0 each week. We got that done this week, so it's all about getting to 1-0 next week against Sachse. One of our big goals this year is to win a district championship, and we want to be playing into December.
