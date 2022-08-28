Prosper defense

Prosper senior Dylan Hinshaw, right, tries to shed a block during Thursday's season opener against Euless Trinity.

 

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Standards are high when it comes to playing defense for the Prosper football team.

Senior Dylan Hinshaw knows that all too well, looking to build off an all-district junior year where the Eagles made a third consecutive run to the regional finals.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments