Celina head football coach Bill Elliott didn’t pull any punches when planning out his Bobcats’ non-district schedule following the UIL’s biennial realignment in January 2020.
Although that morning brought Celina’s move to Class 4A Division II to fruition, Elliott wanted to make sure his team was battle-tested by the time district play arrived midway through the season. One way or another, the Bobcats will be exactly that in what shapes up to be one of the most challenging non-district schedules of any 4A program in the state.
On Friday, Celina opens its 2021 campaign with a road game against Melissa, which enters the season ranked No. 3 in the state in 4A Div. I. The following week, on Sept. 3, the Bobcats welcome Paris, ranked No. 7, for their home opener. On Sept. 10, Celina is back on the road for a date with longtime rival and reigning 4A Div. I state champion Argyle, the top-ranked team in the classification.
“Those first three weeks are brutal,” Elliott said. “It’s going to be an absolute gauntlet to go through, but that’s what we want. We want to be challenged. We feel like playing those games last year helped set us up for success in the playoffs.”
The bottom line of the Bobcats’ 2020 campaign was a successful one, as the program made a run to the regional finals for the first time since 2017 and was mere seconds away from an appearance in the state semifinals. Celina looked the part during a productive postseason, defeating the trio of Vernon, Sweetwater and Iowa Park by an average of 28.3 points per game before falling at the wire against Graham, 23-21.
The team’s late-season run reflected on the state’s preseason rankings, which tabbed Celina at No. 6 in 4A Div. II.
The Bobcats managed to right the ship despite a rare 0-3 start to the season, incurring losses to each of the aforementioned non-district opponents to begin their year. Melissa pulled away for a 32-20 victory in the opener, Paris eked out a 10-7 overtime win, and Argyle claimed a 35-21 decision.
“It makes you a better team. It helps you spot your weaknesses real quick and see what you have to work on. Our kids know they have to be ready Week One,” Elliott said.
The Bobcats hope to comport themselves better during the second go-around with 15 starters back from last season’s regional finalist team. Celina battled myriad injuries and absences early into its 2020 campaign before hitting its stride later in the year — names like junior quarterback Noah Bentley and junior running back Gabe Gayton hadn’t scratched the surface as prominent contributors when last season began.
Those two are among nine starters back on an offense that Elliott has high hopes for to begin the season. The Bobcats had their moments defensively in all three of those non-district setbacks but turned in their three lowest-scoring performances of the season.
Although Celina will enjoy more continuity on offense this time around, improving on its 2020 output against the state-ranked trio will be easier said than done.
Up first, the Cardinals return five starters from a defense that held opponents to 25.6 points per game last season, including linebacker Kale Brakebill and defensive lineman Nigel Smith II — the latter already generating significant Division I interest as a sophomore with scholarship offers from LSU and Notre Dame.
The Bobcats counter with an offensive line that returns four starters, including all-area selection and senior Michael Reemts.
Worthy challenges loom against Paris and Argyle as well, with the latter in the midst of a 56-game regular-season winning streak that dates back to 2015 and ranks seventh in state history, according to TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com.
The remainder of Celina’s non-district schedule includes matchups with Paul Pewitt on Sept. 17, nationally ranked homeschool program Dallas Nike Football on Sept. 24 and a trip to Waco’s McLane Stadium on Sept. 30 to play Boerne.
The District 4-4A Div. I opener is scheduled for Oct. 8 at home against Aubrey.
