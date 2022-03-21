MELISSA -- In many ways, the Celina girls soccer team is right on schedule.
Last season, the Lady Bobcats prefaced their run to the Class 4A state semifinals with an emphatic march through District 11-4A -- complete with eight conference wins by double-digit goals and a goal differential of plus-123.
Celina has handled business in similar fashion this year, but Saturday presented the Lady Bobcats with a chance at something that eluded the program last season: a district championship.
And behind three goals from senior Taylor Zdrojewski and one from junior Lexi Tuite, Celina made good on that pursuit thanks to a 4-0 road victory over reigning 11-4A champion Melissa.
"It's huge. This was a playoff atmosphere today," said Alexander Adams, Celina head coach. "We've said that from here going forward that it was going to basically be one and done. We've got to win every single game going forward and that started today. I really felt like they came out and wanted to show that they were the better team."
The Lady Bobcats made that known by controlling seemingly every facet of Saturday's match. Celina built a decided edge in possession time and generated a wealth of shots opposite a Melissa defense that was under siege from the onset. Early on, at least, the Lady Cardinals were up to the challenge -- warding off the early Celina offensive despite ample opportunities for the Lady Bobcats.
"We had a pretty even-keeled mentality early on. We were moving the ball well and never really felt rushed," Adams said. "I felt like us not making those shots was what got us out of sorts for a little bit there."
It didn't take long for water to find its level. Moments after Melissa fended off a Celina corner kick, Zdrojewski struck with a hard shot into the upper 90 for a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute that held through the remainder of the first 40 minutes.
The Lady Bobcats' aggression carried into the second half and the scoring matched that effort. Zdrojewski, who spent much of the afternoon flanked by multiple Melissa defenders, boosted the margin to 2-0 in the 56th minute after weaving through a group of Lady Cardinals to create an open chance in the box that she rifled into the far side of the net for a two-goal edge.
Just over 15 minutes later, Zdrojewski secured the hat trick after swooping in to finish a corner kick by sophomore Madi Vana for the 3-0 margin.
"Taylor is a special girl and she's on a mission this year to make sure she finishes it," Adams said. "She got the record for most goals scored last season, but her objective this year was to go and win a state championship, and that's what we're trying to do."
CELINA GOAL!!! For the 2nd time today, it's Taylor Zdrojewski finding the back of the net. One of the state's most prolific goal scorers, she carves up the Melissa defense for a goal in the 56th minute for a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/FfACpTmYqc— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 19, 2022
Tuite put an exclamation mark on Saturday's victory after firing a heavy shot that careened off the Melissa goalkeeper's hands and rolled just past the goal line for a 4-0 lead, scored in the 73rd minute.
It was a fitting coda to Celina's unbeaten, 14-game tour de force of its district. The Lady Cardinals were the lone road block in the Lady Bobcats' path last season, posting a 1-0-1 record against the eventual state semifinalists. Dating back the rivalry's inception in 2017, Celina had defeated Melissa just once across the first 10 meetings between the two.
The Lady Bobcats have reversed course this year, scoring a regular-season sweep and outscoring Melissa 9-1 following Saturday's four-goal victory.
Celina did so in shutout fashion against the state-ranked Lady Cardinals, seldom affording Melissa any comfort operating in its attacking third and keeping any shots on sophomore keeper Kaitlyn Gustafson to a minimum. Adams noted that one of his starting defenders was out for the contest, which thrust junior Ashland Stewart into duty at centre back.
"I feel like we've got a deep enough team to where if we have injuries like that, we can step up and stop everybody," Adams said. "Melissa has two very talented forwards on their team, so to stop them the way we did today was something special."
The Lady Bobcats exit their district schedule having outscored 11-4A opponents 107-7. Adams didn't rule out a couple emerging as potential playoff opponents, as Celina shifts its focus to the postseason. The Lady Bobcats' playoff path takes shape at 5:30 p.m. Thursday from Mesquite Memorial Stadium, meeting Athens in the bi-district round.
"I think we can do pretty well. There are some tough teams on our side of the bracket that we could potentially go up against," Adams said. "We could potentially meet Melissa or Caddo Mills again. I feel like this district has prepared us for this playoff run. I feel like it's the deepest district in the state."
FINAL: Celina 4, Melissa 0Behind 3 goals from Taylor Zdrojewski and another by Lexi Tuite, @CelinaSoccer finishes off an undefeated run through 11-4A to capture a district title heading into the playoffs next week. The Lady Bobcats outscored their district opponents 107-7(!!!). pic.twitter.com/3cjThZwKoU— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 19, 2022
