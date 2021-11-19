COPPELL – After committing six turnovers in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff against Marcus, Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt didn’t want his offense to change a thing.
“We didn’t perform bad last week on offense besides the turnovers,” he said. “It was just really ball security and taking care of the ball — come out here and perform to the level of our capabilities and we’ll be fine.”
And Prosper was just that on Friday.
Eagles quarterback Harrison Rosar completed 10-of-12 passes for 234 yards and three total touchdowns and Prosper’s defense grabbed three interceptions in a 58-13 drubbing of Grand Prairie in an area playoff game at Buddy Echols Field. Most importantly, no turnovers were committed by the Eagles.
“Great week of preparation, great job by coach (Tyler) Moore, our offensive coordinator,” Schmidt said. “Also, great job by the boys for coming out here and executing.”
Prosper advances to the regional quarterfinal and will face El Paso Eastwood next week at a time and location to be determined. Eastwood defeated Saginaw Boswell, 28-21.
It was domination on both sides of the ball for Prosper. The Eagles out-gained the Gophers, 570-239, with Grand Prairie being held to just 72 yards in the first half. Prosper (8-4) won with balance, throwing for 272 yards and rushing for 298 yards.
Prosper also got a big boost from running back Malik Dailey. He rushed 15 times for 105 yards with three touchdowns. Dailey came into the game with four rushing touchdowns on the season.
As for Grand Prairie (7-5), the Gophers came into Friday’s game fresh off a 29-22 win over Richardson Berkner for its first playoff win since 1989. The Gophers got a big game from Savion Red (SMU pledge) in their bi-district win and senior Drew Damper has also been a massive part of the Gophers’ resurgence this season.
Red and Damper have combined for more than 2,600 rushing yards this season and 34 rushing touchdowns.
But they ran into a buzz-saw. Prosper’s defense was flying around all night and their aggressive pursuit of Red and Damper never allowed Grand Prairie to get on track. Red amassed just 8 yards on five carries, while Damper carried 15 times for 65 yards.
“Our kind of identity on defense is to bring pressure and having that attack kind of mindset,” Schmidt said. “Defensively, it was a great game plan. It was a great job by our kids of coming out and executing and being aggressive and swarm to the football. If their quarterback and running back got going, it was going to be a problem. We did a good job of not letting them out of the backfield.”
Prosper, on the other hand, generated big play after big play. The Eagles scored points on each of their first six drives to build a 37-0 second-quarter lead.
Rosar completed a screen pass to Hunter Summers on the second play of the game and Summers stayed inbounds on a 59-yard touchdown run to give Prosper a 7-0 lead.
Dailey ran 14 yards up the middle for a score on the sixth play of the next Prosper drive to bump the Eagles’ lead to 14-0.
The Gophers actually showed signs of life on their next drive.
Red completed a 33-yard pass to senior Adrian Wilson to move the ball to the Prosper 43. But that drive stalled. After a false start on third-and-two, Red was intercepted in the end zone by Kaleb Miles. Miles ran the ball back to the 27-yard line and 15 yards was tacked on for a late hit.
The Eagles capitalized on Miles’ interception. Rosar ran the option keeper to his left for a 9-yard touchdown for a 21-0 Prosper lead with 3:10 left in the first quarter. A 49-yard pass play from Rosar to Houston Hawkins set up the score.
Prosper increased its lead to 28-0 after a 40-yard pass play from Rosar to Hawkins with 55 ticks on the game clock in the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Grand Prairie made a change at quarterback. The Gophers moved Red to wide receiver and looked to take advantage of his speed. He caught an 18-yard pass from Adrian Wilson on Wilson’s first attempt. But Wilson was incomplete on his next six attempts and threw an interception into the hands of Davis Perkins.
About the only thing that went right for Grand Prairie was the play of its special teams. The Gophers blocked an extra point and a 20-yard field goal attempt – the latter was returned by Michael Carter for a touchdown.
Grand Prairie’s only offensive touchdown came on a 38-yard pass from Wilson to Damper with 1:21 left in the game.
