FORNEY — No matter the results of Friday’s doubleheader at City Bank Stadium, the night was already a special one for the Celina boys and girls soccer teams.
Two programs still in their infancy — the Bobcats are only in their third season of varsity competition with the Lady Bobcats in their sixth — took the same pitch on Friday for the Region II-4A finals, the deepest playoff runs by either team.
Fortunately for both, there’s more history to be made.
Behind three second-half goals, the Lady Bobcats broke a 1-1 halftime stalemate and looked the part of one of the area’s most prolific scoring units on its way to a 4-1 victory over Henderson to punch their ticket to the state semifinals.
Celina closed the contest with four unanswered goals after an early blitz by a Henderson counterattack resulted in a goal just over two minutes into the match. After a Lady Bobcat corner kick was cleared, Henderson promptly found an opening on the opposite end of the pitch with Marissa Aparicio getting past a Celina defender and sending a shot far side into the net for a 1-0 lead.
The goal was the first allowed by the Lady Bobcats in the playoffs, having outscored its first four postseason opponents 50-0. They didn’t let the early hiccup linger — junior Taylor Zdrojewski netted the equalizer 10 minutes later, shaking off a defender and burying a far-side shot of her own to draw the sides even at 1-1.
“When we tied it up, even though we still went into the half tied, I had a good feeling that we would turn it around,” said Steve Nichols, Celina girls head coach. “We regrouped, talked about some things and I made a couple adjustments with the roster and system of play a bit. And against the wind, we’re still capable of being a really good team.”
Zdrojewski wasn’t done, chipping in on two more goals during the team’s second-half onslaught. In the 54th minute, she was nearly tripped up in the box but regained her footing just in time to slide the ball to sophomore Lexi Tuite for a goal. Four minutes later, Zdrojewski found the back of the net on her own for second score of the contest to up the count to 4-1.
The effort capped a momentous week for the Celina forward, who set the state’s single-season goal-scoring record in the team’s regional semifinal victory over Bullard. Also qualifying for the regional track and field meet in three events, Zdrojewski’s two goals scored Friday upped her total to 114 on the year.
“She’s been great. You can tell at times just by the look on her face that it can get exhausting. She’s also in track and performed great at our area meet and her club season has kicked into high gear, so she’s been a busy girl of late,” Nichols said. “She’s also a terrific student and was competing in a UIL competition right before the game and wasn’t even able to ride on the bus with us. She ran over to the game as soon as the UIL competition was over.
“She’s really active and highly successful at everything she does. She’s handled it extremely well.”
Earlier in the second half, Tuite got the scoring surge started amid a pinpoint passing sequence between the Lady Bobcats that culminated in Tuite setting up senior Ashlyn Vana for a goal just over two minutes into the half for a lead the team wouldn’t relinquish.
“It really was a carbon copy of the Bullard game earlier in the week,” Nichols said. “We gave up a goal early on, exactly the way that I knew Henderson played after watching film on them. I just wanted to see how the girls would respond, because other than our second game against Melissa, that’s really the only other adversity we’ve faced.”
Celina had a chance to swell its advantage even more in the match’s waning moments after Zdrojewski was tripped up in the attack box with 3:45 remaining to draw a penalty kick. As she lined up for the shot, the stadium’s inclement weather siren sounded and prompted a delay that lasted two hours. The match was called during the delay with Celina awarded the 4-1 victory.
With Friday’s win, Celina advances to take on powerhouse Midlothian Heritage in the Class 4A state semifinals at a time and place to be determined. Just three years removed from winning a state championship, Heritage secured its spot in the penultimate round of the postseason after taming Argyle, 1-0, on Friday.
Celina boys oust Palestine on PKs
Making an appearance in the regional finals in just their third-ever varsity campaign, the Celina boys were up against plenty Friday night against Palestine.
The start of the match was delayed two hours until around 10 p.m. due to inclement weather. Once the action did pick up, the Bobcats were forced to play into heavy winds for the entire second half — gusts so extreme, the match was momentarily halted so officials and event staff could weigh down goal posts that being were being blown back by the weather.
The winds gave way to 100 minutes of scoreless soccer between Celina and Palestine, setting up a round of penalty kicks that the Bobcats got the better of, 3-2, to punch their ticket to the state semifinals as well.
“It’s a testament to the boys, everything coach Nichols has done to build this program and the hard work they’ve all put into this,” said Cody Moles, Celina boys head coach. “They fought for the full 80 minutes plus two overtime periods. The circumstances weren’t the best, but they stayed mentally tough the whole way and deserve this.”
The Bobcats got shootout goals from senior Antonio Cantoran, sophomore Josten Watkins and sophomore Nikolas Hamblin, while Palestine converted just one of its first three shots.
“I let them decide who was confident and who wanted it,” Moles said. “They picked the order and who took the shots. I put all my trust and faith into them, and they do the same with me every day of the week. It was a good time to repay that favor.”
Andy Garcia and Arturo Nieto found the back of the net for the Wildcats on the team’s second and fourth PK attempts, respectively, but it was a stop by Celina junior goalkeeper Nathan Yost on a strike by Ty Carnes that sealed the win for the Bobcats.
“Nathan, heck of a player. He made some huge saves for us. He was the backstop tonight and the MVP,” Moles said.
FINAL: Celina defeats Palestine via PKs 3-2GK Nathan Yost denies the Wildcats to clinch the shootout win and secure Celina's 1st ever trip to the state semifinals. What a night for Celina soccer! pic.twitter.com/pBicwKMSHm— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 10, 2021
Yost was under heavy siege during the second half with Palestine operating with the wind at its back. The conditions had the Bobcats playing plenty of defense with Nieto and Gary Munoz keying numerous scoring threats by the Wildcats, including two shots in the second half and overtime that clanked off the post. Palestine put other attempts on frame, but Yost was there to keep the clean sheet intact.
“You just have to stay mentally tough and locked in the full game. You can’t have any lapses or take any plays off,” Moles said. “They had some close calls but fortunately we had Nathan behind us to make some big saves and keep us out of trouble. They pick each other up, no matter what happens.”
The win locks the Bobcats into a state semifinal matchup with Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, which outlasted Mineral Wells in overtime 2-1 on Friday, at a time and place to be determined.
