FLOWER MOUND - Marcus’ unbeaten season came to a close Saturday in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs as the Marauders fell at home to Prosper, 38-19.
In a competitive game early, things went from bad to worse for Marcus — who was already without the services of LSU commit and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier due to injury — when backup Jaxxon Warren injured his leg while being sacked.
Warren would return under center in the second half, but was visibly hobbled and Prosper took advantage to pull away.
Quarterback Jackson Berry completed 18-of-24 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles while also chipping in 12 rushes for 60 yards and another score.
Tight end Cameron Harpole was his top target, hauling in five receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter that extended a 17-13 halftime advantage to 24-13.
Four minutes later, Berry’s 4-yard scoring dive essentially put the game out of reach and Prosper in the area round where it awaits the winner of Saturday’s contest between Arlington Bowie and Richardson Pearce.
“Anytime you can win a playoff game, it’s a great feeling,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “This was just a good first-round playoff win and we’re happy to be moving on.”
Prosper never trailed in the game, opening the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Berry to Tyler Bailey on the game’s opening possession and pushing the lead to 10-0 on 34-yard field goal by Brad Larsen.
But Marcus remained resilient, and found its legs offensively as Warren settled in at quarterback.
The junior trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with one second left in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown reception in the back corner of the end zone from California commit J. Michael Sturdivant.
After Harpole (33 yards) and Christian Espinoza (46 yards) traded touchdown receptions, Marcus had possession and a chance to pull in front late in the second quarter but instead saw Warren go down to injury.
As noted, he would return in the second half, but not with the same effectiveness.
“He has shown a lot of courage saying I’m going to go and do the best I possibly can,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “He did that, and I’m proud of him for that.
“I mean when he got injured, it was 17-13 and should have been 17-14. But when they got that touchdown to up by 18, that one really hurt. You saw at the end of the game the catches we are used to making, but we needed to do more of that early in the game.”
Prosper, meanwhile, was able to consistently move the ball throughout the contest.
The Eagles outgained the Marauders, 357-284, and had six players with at least 30 yards rushing or receiving and six players with at least two catches apiece.
“We have a lot of playmakers on offense and that’s big priority for us to get the ball into different peoples' hands,” Schmidt said. “I still think we have to do a better job of establishing a consistent running game, though.”
That next chance will come at a time and place to be determined in the area round, while Marcus will look to bounce back next year with a healthy Warren under center.
Losing Nussmeier, Sturdivant and company will undoubtedly provide big shoes to fill however.
“Prosper is a good football team, but I thought we would execute better in all three phases,” Atkinson said. “But we didn’t really execute the way we are capable of in any area. That’s disappointing but in the same breathe, I am not going to let one afternoon define our season because we had a very successful one.”
