One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Celina, Prosper and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the second of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Prosper who are moving on.
Harrison Rosar, football and baseball
Rosar started at quarterback as a junior and senior on Prosper's football team and also plied his craft on the diamond as one of the top arms in the baseball team's pitching rotation.
The two-sport athlete will focus on baseball in college, committing to Dodge City Community College on the heels of a high school career that included an all-district first-team selection as a junior—a year where he tallied a 2.54 ERA with 83 strikeouts.
Rosar was voted to the all-district team each of the final two years of his football career, operating behind center during a stretch that produced a regional finals appearance in 2021 and a state semifinal berth in 2022.
Rosar had plenty to do with that success, landing on the Star Local Media all-area second team after a senior season that included 3,448 passing yards and 43 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Rosar also rushed for 146 yards and two more scores.
Ella Chaney, volleyball
It would be easier to list the areas that Chaney didn't impact during her lengthy tenure on the Lady Eagles' volleyball team.
A six-rotation player who rarely left the floor for Prosper, Chaney contributed at the varsity level all four years of her high school career—during that time, the Lady Eagles advanced at least four rounds deep in the playoffs three times and won a trio of district championships.
Chaney's skill set ran the gamut. As a senior, she finished top three on her team in kills (413), aces (44), blocks (68) and digs (482).
A three-time all-district selection, Chaney will continue her volleyball career into college at Louisiana.
Hunter Summers, football and boys basketball
When the Eagles' passing attack was humming, it usually meant a big night for Summers, who stretched plenty of secondaries throughout Prosper's run to the state semifinals last season.
An SLM all-area pick at wide receiver, Summers averaged more than 17 yards per catch on the season. The Tulane commit hauled in 1,178 yards and 18 touchdowns—the second straight year where Summers totaled double-digit receiving scores for Prosper.
A two-time all-district pick, Summers seamlessly transitioned from a lengthy fall on the gridiron to holding down a starting spot on the Eagles' basketball team. Summers' energy and aggression on the court was lauded by former head coach Jonathan Lee as a catalyst to Prosper's midseason turnaround.
Lauren Lewis, track and field
Lewis had a senior season to remember, to put it mildly.
Not only did Lewis go unbeaten in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes, she ran her way into the record books in the latter. The Texas commit broke the state record in the 400 multiple times throughout last season, including at the 6A state meet on May 13 when she clocked a 51.45 to repeat as a state champion.
Lewis twice posted a time under 52 seconds during the postseason, initially breaking the record of 51.96 with a 51.83 on April 21 at the 5-6A/6-6A area meet. That mark stood for all of three weeks before Lewis outdid herself once again.
The star sprinter was dominant in the 200 as well, winning her first state title in the event after running a 23.43 at state.
Jack Johnston, cross country and track
Johnston has been a model of consistency for the Eagles since his sophomore year. He finished top two at the 5-6A cross country meet each of the past three years, helping lead Prosper to back-to-back district championships during his junior and senior seasons.
Johnston was near the front pack throughout every leg of the 2022 postseason, taking second at districts, fourth at regionals and finishing out his decorated high school cross country career with a fourth-place finish at the 6A state meet.
He qualified for state twice in cross country and helped the Eagles to a pair of eighth-place team finishes on both occasions.
Johnston's track resume includes a regional meet appearance in the 3,200 as a junior, exiting Prosper with personal-record times of 9:07.21 in the two-mile and 4:19.39 in the mile.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.