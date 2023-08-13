One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Celina, Prosper and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Prosper who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Davis Perkins
Football
The Eagles have been among the area's best on the defensive side of the ball for several years, and despite a change in leadership with both head coach Brandon Schmidt and defensive coordinator William Robertson now at A&M Consolidated, Prosper doesn't anticipate missing a beat this season.
Former safeties coach Chase Petersen has since been promoted to defensive coordinator, and he has a reliable presence at linebacker in Perkins, who earned all-district second-team honors as a junior after compiling 84 tackles and four sacks during Prosper's run to the Class 6A state semifinals.
First-year head coach Tyler Moore has lauded Perkins as the "heart and soul" of the defense.
Hannah Beauford
Volleyball
While opposing defenses will have their hands full slowing Prosper's cadre of stout hitters, led by senior Ayden Ames, expect Beauford to be at the controls distributing plenty of balls throughout the Lady Eagles' offense.
Beauford carved out one of the most versatile roles of any player on Prosper's roster as just a sophomore. She was the only Lady Eagles to finish in the top six of all five major statistical categories, tallying 317 assists, 154 kills, 210 digs, 60 blocks and 26 aces to help the Lady Eagles to a 5-6A championship and regional finals appearance.
With top setter Callie Kieffer graduated, expect Beauford's role to expand even more as a junior under first-year head coach Ashlee McCormick.
Jacob Wimberly
Swimming
One of the top swimmers in the state, Wimberly finished off his junior campaign with a medal and two top-five finishes at the 6A state meet.
After winning the 100-yard butterfly as a sophomore, Wimberly took second in that same race as a junior. He swam a 6A-record 46.99 in the preliminary race, but that mark was bested less than 24 hours later in the finals as Wimberly clocked a 47.04 to finish just short of Fort Bend Clements' Hayden Bellotti's 46.67.
Wimberly added fifth place in a razor-thin 50 freestyle to culminate a postseason that included Athlete of the Meet honors at both his district and regional meets.
Verbally committed to Texas A&M, Wimberly looks to help the Prosper boys build off a 2022-23 season that produced a district championship and second-place team finish at regionals.
Beya Rosales
Girls Soccer
Finding the back of the net against Prosper's defense has been an unenviable plight for opponents for several years, and that continued in 2023 with the Lady Eagles allowing just 13 goals across a 25-match schedule—good for just 0.52 goals allowed per match.
Rosales chipped in plenty to that effort, stepping up to lead the Prosper defense following the graduation of longtime back-line anchor Molly McDougal. McDougal earned multiple district defensive player of the year honors for her work with the program, and Rosales filled those shoes nicely by being voted as 5-6A's top defender last season.
She'll look to lead Prosper to even brighter pastures next season as the team attempts to build off two regional quarterfinal appearances over the past three years.
Luke Billings
Baseball
Billings recently showcased his skills in San Diego, representing the Texas Rangers at the Area Code Underclass Games. The junior impressed both at the plate and on the mound, which is par for the course given how his first two years of varsity baseball went with Prosper.
Billings built off a breakout freshman season by helping lead the Eagles to a 17th consecutive playoff appearance and a near-upset of eventual 6A state champion Flower Mound in the bi-district round.
Billings hit .366 with 30 hits, including 15 doubles and four homers, plus 25 RBIs and 14 runs scored. On the bump, he nearly willed Prosper to a Game 3 first-round win over the aforementioned Jaguars, allowing just two runs on five hits over 6.2 innings pitched in a 2-1 loss.
