Beauford

Prosper junior Hannah Beauford contributed all over the court for the Lady Eagles during her sophomore season.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.

During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Celina, Prosper and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments