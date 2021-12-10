PROSPER — Exactly three months prior to taking the field at Children’s Health Stadium, the Celina football team suffered a 23-0 loss to powerhouse Argyle — a shutout that stood as the team’s lone setback heading in Friday’s Class 4A Division II state semifinals.
Shades of that outing resurfaced at an inopportune time for the Bobcats, whose bid for a ninth UIL state championship was halted by a stifling effort from the Gilmer defense. The Buckeyes held the Bobcats to their lowest point total since that aforementioned outing against Argyle in a 27-7 loss in the penultimate round of the postseason.
Celina entered the contest averaging 45.7 points per game but was limited to just a 40-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Noah Bentley to senior Brower Nickel with 8:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats were held to just 245 yards of offense and didn’t run a play in the Gilmer red zone.
“Their defense was so fast and physical. They got after us and did a great job,” said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. “They really had us locked down and we just couldn’t get anything going. It was tough all night — props to their players and coaches. Their defense was amazing all night.”
The Buckeyes countered with 305 total yards, the majority coming through the air on 15-of-25 passing from quarterback Brandon Tennison. The Bobcats had no answer for Gilmer receiver Rohan Fluellen, who accounted for nine receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown — a 19-yard score with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter that punctuated a 20-0 start by Gilmer.
Only two times all season had an opponent scored more than 14 points on the Celina defense.
The Bobcats were held off the scoreboard in the first half for the first time since their Sept. 10 loss to Argyle.
It wasn’t for a lack of opportunity, partially due to a myriad of penalties committed by Gilmer. The Buckeyes were flagged 10 times in the first half alone, including eight times on false starts.
But even then, the Buckeyes conjured some magic. Across its first two drives, Gilmer went 4-of-4 on third-down conversions, all coming with at least seven yards needed to gain a first down. That included a trio of lengthy gains, with Tennison managing to dig the Buckeyes out of a third-and-11, a third-and-20 and a third-and-15.
“It just speaks to the athletes that they have and what they can do,” Elliott said. “They play so well in space with great athletes that are hard to cover and contain. It was hard on us to get a stop on them.”
Those breakdowns proved costly, as Gilmer promptly struck for points on its opening drive behind a 2-yard touchdown run by Ashton Haynes for a 7-0 lead with 8:51 to go in the first quarter.
The Bobcats attempted to respond with their ground game, advancing to the Gilmer 34-yard line on their first offensive series before turning the ball over on downs after junior Troy Peterson was short 1 yard short of a first down.
Although Celina’s defense managed to slow Gilmer over the next three series — partly due to an aggressive pass rush that seldom afforded a clean pocket for Tennison — the Bobcats’ offense never got out of first gear. The Buckeyes’ defense held Celina to 96 yards in the first half, including just 15 passing yards and an interception by Gilmer defensive back Tyson Wilson.
Field position was firmly in the Buckeyes’ favor as well — pinpoint punts by Gilmer and a couple special teams miscues by Celina contributed to four drives that began inside the Bobcats’ 7-yard line.
“Our defense played good enough for us to win, really. If we could have gotten some offense going, I feel like we had a chance there,” Elliott said. “I’m proud of our kids and how they’ve come along, but when you’re playing a team with athletes like that it takes a great game. You can’t make a lot of mistakes and you need to execute all night long.”
Gilmer swelled the lead to 14-0 with 1:54 left in the half following completions of 28 and 31 yards from Tennison to Fluellen, which set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Ladaylon Jackson. Celina moved past midfield on the following series but had a last-second Hail Mary fall incomplete as the half expired.
The throw was part of a string of nine consecutive incompletions by Celina — a run snapped in the fourth quarter on Bentley’s touchdown pass to Nickel. The Bobcats were limited to just 66 passing yards in the loss, leaning on the run to the tune of 179 yards on 40 carries. Junior Gabe Gayton paced that effort with 108 yards on the ground.
Those roles were reversed with the Buckeyes’ offense. With Tennison and Fluellen fueling the passing game, Celina largely bottled up Gilmer’s ground game to the tune of 45 yards on 29 carries — the Buckeyes still managed a trio of rushing touchdowns between Haynes and Jackson.
Following its lone touchdown, Celina managed to force a Gilmer punt at midfield but committed a turnover on downs on its following possession. The Buckeyes found the end zone 10 seconds later on a 4-yard run by Haynes to ice the victory at 27-7 with 6:28 to play.
The loss closed out Celina’s 2021 campaign at 12-2, culminating in the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 2015. Prior to Friday’s loss, the Bobcats posted playoff wins over Mineral Wells (66-7), Perryton (57-7), Snyder (46-6) and Aubrey (34-0).
“I’m so proud of them and the effort they’ve put forth. They did everything we asked them to do and played their tails off,” Elliott said. “I hurt for the seniors because they didn’t get the goal that they wanted next week, but I’m still proud of them and this doesn’t take anything away from that.”
