Over the years, Mark Humble has commandeered some of the top offenses in the Metroplex. He's now parlayed that success into a varsity head coaching job.
Prosper Rock Hill has named Humble as its first-ever head coach. Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp first reported Humble's hiring on Tuesday.
"I'm excited to be joining Prosper ISD and Rock Hill High School," he said. "I fell in love with the place and its leadership and it just felt like home. My family and I are also excited to be a part of the school district, the community and their standard of excellence."
Humble heads to Rock Hill fresh off a successful run as Frisco Lone Star's offensive coordinator, during which he helped coach the Rangers to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals last season. Along the way, Lone Star averaged 542.4 yards and 49.2 points per game.
On top of the jaw-dropping numbers the Rangers produced offensively in 2019, Lone Star also experienced one if its best seasons in program history by reaching the state semifinals for just the second time ever.
With that said, Humble knew leaving one of the state's top Class 5A programs was not an easy decision.
"I'm eternally grateful to my Lone Star family, staff, players and coaches," he said. "I cannot express how much they have done for me in my time at Frisco ISD and how much they mean to my family. Lone Star is a special place in which I hope to bring part of that elite culture to Rock Hill athletics."
Additional coaching stops for Humble include Plano East, Texarkana Texas, Keller, Grand Prairie and Southlake Carroll.
Humble will oversee a Rock Hill program embarking on its first-ever varsity season in 2020. The Blue Hawks will debut as a Class 5A Division II program.
