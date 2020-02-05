Four Bobcats sign letters of intent

Celina has been known for its rich tradition on the football field for as long as many can remember, so it’s no surprise that many Bobcats are celebrated on National Signing Day each year.
Standout running back Logan Point made his decision to sign with Navy earlier in the athletics year, and four more Celina football players joined in on the action Wednesday morning.
Seniors Logan Engle (Southwest Oklahoma State), Dawson Younker (Concordia University), Hunter Watson (Arkansas Monticello) and Logan Walker (Arkansas Monticello) each signed letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.
“It’s a great celebration for these young men,” said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. “The hard work and dedication they have put in to our program has allowed them the opportunity to go to the next level.”
Watson served as the starting quarterback for the Bobcats in each of the last two seasons, and competing in college had been a possibility for quite some time. That was also true for Walker, who dominated on the other side of the football this past season and is joining his quarterback at Arkansas Monticello.
“I told him that we could do a lot of great things on the field together again,” Watson said. “It felt like home and all of the coaches made me feel special like they wanted me there.”
Leading up to Signing Day, Walker had yet to make his decision but ultimately agreed with Watson heading up to the big day.
“This was a better fit for me because I like the small-town environment,” he said. “Everyone knows each other and reminds me of home.”
Playing college football was also a strong option for Engle, who spent the last two seasons excelling at linebacker and even started receiving looks from schools during his junior season.
After visiting multiple programs throughout his high school career, he knew going with Southwest Oklahoma State was the right choice.
“They offered me in the summer and ever since then I felt the feeling that I had been wanted,” he said. “That was a big thing for me to be somewhere where I felt I was needed.”
Although Engle, Walker and Watson had a hunch for quite some time that continuing their academic and athletic careers on the gridiron was a strong possibility, that wasn’t necessarily the case for Younker.
In fact, the offensive lineman didn’t start getting any looks from schools after the Bobcats’ final game of the season in a second-round loss at the hands of Waco La Vega.
Shortly after that game, Younker reeled in his first offer unexpectedly from Bethel University and the flood gates opened after that, which put his previous plans of following in his sister’s footsteps of attending Central Arkansas on hold.
“I wasn’t expecting to play college ball at the end of the season,” he said. “All of this recruiting stuff started happening and it was crazy. I thought it was a scam at first because I wasn’t accepting it. My first offer was completely out of the blue, and I couldn’t sleep that night.”
After Bethel’s offer, McPhearson College, Jamestown University, Texas Lutheran and Bridgewater State called before Younker finally committed to Concordia.
“I love finishing guys and putting them on the ground, so I think that’s what the key component was for me,” he said. “I plan on bringing leadership, authenticity and dedication to the next level, and I can’t wait to meet my new brothers.”
