The Celina girls cross country team scaled the mountaintop last season to capture the Class 4A state championship.
And although the program said goodbye to a successful senior class, the Lady Bobcats remain in good hands with runners like senior Alexis Frick back on the course.
Frick was one of the anchors in Celina's championship lineup last season, and she's now taking on an uptick in responsibility as both a runner and leader for the reigning champs.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Frick discusses taking on a greater role within the cross country team, her individual and team goals for the year, and the influences who helped her growth as a distance runner.
SLM: Congrats on the recent win at the Marcus Coach T Invitational. What do you remember about the race and what was working so well for you that morning?
AF: I was actually very anxious before the race, so I didn’t know how well I was going to do. I had a plan to go out in front and lead the race, but I was very nervous. But once the gun went off I was in the zone and did what I set out to do.
SLM: Does it feel any different entering the season as the defending state champions?
AF: I try to keep the same mindset every year. I’m trying not to put a lot pressure on myself. I know our team is the defending champs, but we just want to go out every race and run to the best of our abilities and represent Celina to the best of our ability.
If we do that then we are good. We can do anything if we set our minds to it.
SLM: How much has your role on the team changed from last season?
AF: It’s changed a lot. This year I’ve become one of the team captains (along with Logan Brent), so I have a much more important role this year. I want to set the example and show the girls how amazing our sport is.
I enjoy being a leader more than I thought I would. It’s never been something I’ve been great at, considering I’m very quiet, but I’ve stepped outside my comfort zone and have been doing a great job, in my opinion. I hope my team agrees.
SLM: How did your offseason go, and what did you focus on improving prior to your senior season?
AF: Offseason went great. I had a great summer worth of training, and so has the team. Everyone has been working so hard this year. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the season goes.
SLM: The team graduated some pretty important seniors from last season, including Adele Clarke. In the years that you've run with her, what did you learn from Adele?
AF: Adele has been my No. 1 running partner since I moved to Celina. When I joined the high school team my freshman year, Adele was always my long run buddy and workout partner. We pushed each other and brought out the best in each other. We have both grown so much throughout the years and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.
SLM: What are your individual goals for your senior season, both in XC and track?
AF: My individual goals for cross country and track are to run to the best of my ability, help my team win another state title and PR as much as I can.
I want to win an individual state title in cross country as well. I know I’m fast enough to do it, I just have to believe in myself.
I also want to win state in the two-mile in track and possibly the mile too. I want to challenge myself. This is my last season, and I want to finish strong.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a distance runner?
AF: My biggest influence in cross country and track is hands down Coach (Eric) Krepps. I wouldn’t be where I am without him, nor would I believe in myself as much as I do. He’s brought out the best in me. I couldn’t thank him enough for all he’s done for me as a runner and person.
Another big influence is my older brother, Gavin. He is the smartest, fastest and most incredible person I know. He’s a collegiate runner and has passed a lot of his knowledge on me. Whenever I am anxious or need a pep talk about running or anything, he’s always there for me and will help boost my confidence.
I’ve never met someone who loves the sport more than Gavin. I wouldn’t be the runner or person I am today without him.
