Game of the Week: Reedy, Frisco square off in pivotal 7-5A II battle

Action on the gridiron continues to heat up this week around the area with District 5-5A Division I kicking things off and 7-5A Division II heading into Week Three.
Little Elm and Lone Star square off tonight in a rematch from last season in which the Lobos nearly escaped with the upset, while defending district champs Reedy face a tough test in undefeated Frisco and playoff hopefuls Wakeland and Heritage gear up for a pivotal showdown.
Let’s take a closer look at those three contests with major playoff implications on the line in all three showdowns.
Reedy versus Frisco, 7 p.m. at The Star
This matchup was voted as Star Local Media’s Game of the Week, and it wasn’t particularly close.
This game ran away with our online vote and racked up over 1,100 – doubling second-place Flower Mound versus Lewisville.
This meeting is deserving of that selection as the two FISD programs appear to be the class of the district and two of the heavy favorites to be crowned district champions come November.
The Raccoons enter tonight as the only undefeated squad left at 4-0 and have looked good in the process in victories over Denton Braswell and Melissa, as well as a 76-point outburst last Friday against Lebanon Trail.
Of course, Frisco continues to run its notorious Wing-T offense in 2019 but has also added another element to its game that it hasn’t had since the beginning of the decade – an aerial assault.
The new-look offense is led by junior quarterback Caree Green, who has thrown for 732 yards and 11 touchdowns – seven of which have been launched into the hands of junior wide receiver Chase Lowery.
“It’s more than the Wing-T now,” said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach. “There are just a lot of variables they have thrown into a Wing-T offense to make it very versatile. That presents a lot of challenges to us with dynamic players.”
Those dynamic players also include running backs Blake May, Donta’ Reece and Bryson Clemons, who all rushed for at least 87 yards last week against the Trail Blazers.
It certainly helps Reedy to have reining district MVP Will Harbor at linebacker once again this season, but the Reedy defense will have its hands full in containing the Raccoons’ slew of athletes.
However, Cole believes that taking down Frisco for the top spot in the district begins on the other side of the football where his team has began to pick up the pace in its last couple of wins over Lake Dallas and Denison.
“We can’t have self-inflicted wounds offensively,” he said. We need to keep the ball out of their playmakers’ hands, and the best way we can do that is to keep the ball.”
Prediction: Frisco 35, Reedy 27
Lone Star versus Little Elm, 7 p.m. at FISD Memorial Stadium
The Lobos have the toughest task to begin the district slate when they hit the road tonight to take on the No. 1- ranked squad in the state in Lone Star.
The Rangers’ high ranking is certainly no fluke, as they are two weeks removed of pulling off one of the most historical triumphs on the gridiron in FISD history when they took down Highland Park.
The 30-19 victory over the Scots at Highlander Stadium marked the first time a Texas school had defeated Highland Park at its house since 1998, and Lone Star looked mighty impressive in the process.
Going into this same matchup between these nearby rivals a year ago, Little Elm also entered as big-time underdogs in that showdown as well. That didn’t faze the Lobos in a 10-7 loss in which they very well could have escaped with the upset had they been able to find a more consistent groove on offense.
Luckily for Little Elm, its offense is gelling smoothly and has done a fine job protecting the football, but Lone Star appears to have taken another giant leap as a program and will be a tough matchup for almost any team in the state.
Prediction: Lone Star 48, Little Elm 21
Wakeland versus Heritage, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Although this matchup may not have the pizzazz of the other two games tonight, playoff implications remain on the line as both the Wolverines and Coyotes plan to be in the postseason mix this year.
Starting the district slate off on the right foot is vital for both of these ballclubs and Wakeland hopes its impressive Week Three victory over McKinney North is just what the Wolverines needed going in.
The offense has proved it can produce points in a hurry regardless of who it has quarterback – whether it’s senior Dylan Liable or junior Peyton Lewis – while Heritage has been battle tested thus far against the likes of North Forney and Red Oak.
With Independence and The Colony on the docket for the Coyotes in the next two weeks, tonight very well may be a must-win game for Heritage.
Prediction: Wakeland 38, Heritage 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.