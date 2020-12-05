After surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown in the opening moments of Friday’s regional final and playing most of the night at a two-touchdown deficit, Celina’s football team showed plenty of heart in hopes of keeping its season alive against state-ranked Graham.
Despite some second-half heroics from the Bobcats to put themselves ahead late, the Steers got the last laugh behind a 37-yard, go-ahead field goal with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 23-21 victory at Globe Life Park.
Celina’s heartbreaking finish materialized after the Bobcats erased what was a 20-7 deficit early in the third quarter. Celina scored 14 unanswered points, both on touchdown passes from quarterback Noah Bentley, to take a 21-20 lead with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter.
Bentley initially chipped into Graham’s lead with a 35-yard strike to receiver DJ Dell’Anno to make it 20-15 following a two-point conversion with 5:13 left in the third quarter. One Celina series later, the Bobcats orchestrated an 11-play drive that ended on a 3-yard pass from Bentley to Caden Mitchell to put Celina up by one point.
The Bobcats would force a turnover on downs and a Graham punt on their following two defensive series, but couldn’t gain any further separation. The third time was the charm for the Steers, who maneuvered to the Celina 20-yard line in the game’s closing moments before retaking the lead on a Chandler Dyer field goal.
In defeat, Bentley threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, while Dell’Anno caught six balls for 112 yards and a touchdown in his final game as a Bobcat. Celina, competing in the regional finals for the first time since 2016, conclude their season at 6-5 overall.
Prosper survives Boyd for playoff berth
Prosper has endured its share of late-game heartbreak this season. On Friday, with their playoff fate hanging in the balance, the Eagles finally gained the upper hand.
With 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jackson Berry scored on a 4-yard run that gave Prosper the go-ahead points needed to hang on late for a 29-28 victory over McKinney Boyd. The Eagles, who entered the week tied for fourth place in District 5-6A with Denton Braswell, needed a win over Boyd to qualify for the postseason.
With Allen taking care of Braswell on Thursday, 59-35, that set the table for a win-and-in effort from the Eagles.
Prosper got the better of a back-and-forth second half, taking the lead late in the fourth quarter and then relying on its defense to force a Boyd turnover on downs in the game’s waning moments to secure the victory.
The Eagles took command early on, using a 7-yard touchdown run by Noah Billings to build a 16-7 lead before surrendering 15 unanswered points to close out the first half. Both scores came inside the second quarter’s final 30 seconds with an 8-yard touchdown catch by Dominique Stevenson followed up by a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ethan Wesloski with six seconds left in the half for a 22-16 lead.
Berry’s momentous score doubled as his third rushing touchdown of the night. The quarterback tallied 175 yards through the air and 72 on the ground. Tyler Bailey added 76 receiving yards for the Eagles, who are bound for the Class 6A Division II bracket of the postseason.
Boyd, also in the playoffs, was paced by 144 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Shackleton. His top target was Stevenson, who had 81 receiving yards and a score, while Carter Whitefield ran for 61 yards and a touchdown.
