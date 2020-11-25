ROUND ROCK – Coming into the season, Flower Mound head cross country coach Andrew Cook said that his Lady Jaguars had the talent to make a historical run.
Flower Mound experienced great success during the spring track and field season, and with a talented freshman class to boot, Cook was eager to see how well his Lady Jaguars would maximize their talents.
Everything came together for Flower Mound at Old Settler’s Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Led by a seventh-place finish from junior Natalie Cook (18 minutes, 5 seconds), Flower Mound earned its first state championship in girls cross country in program history Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Jaguars scored 75 points, defeating previous state champion Southlake Carroll (96 points) by 21 points. The previous best finish for Flower Mound came in 2018 when the Lady Jaguars placed second.
Cook was one of three Lady Jags to crack the top 20. Junior Allison Buemi (18:19.39) placed 13th and freshman Samantha Humphries (18:26.4) took 16th.
“We talked today about going out and competing as best as we could,” Coach Cook said. “I thought we would be tough to beat, and they did a great job of that. It was a little tough in the middle of the race, but they found that extra gear to finish the race strong.”
Denton Guyer senior Brynn Brown shattered the state record for the fastest time run by a female at the state meeting, earning the individual title in a time of 16:25.89.
Prosper junior Aubrey O’Connell, the 2019 state champion, ran to fourth overall in 17:53.81 at Old Settler’s Park.
Wylie senior Luke Lambert was crowned champion in the boys division, posting a winning time of 15:03.45. Southlake Carroll repeated as state champions. The Dragons had a point total of 78 points, which was six points better than El Paso Eastwood’s 84.
Coppell senior Evan Caswell placed eighth in a time of 15:35.18, leading the Cowboys to a fifth-place finish as a team. His teammate, sophomore Andrew Mullen, took 25th in Round Rock in a time of 15:58.4.
Flower Mound sophomore Brayden Kennedy showed why the future is already here for him, taking 13th in 15:42.21.
Plano West junior Hudson Heikkinen represented Plano ISD at the state meet, taking 44th in 16:15.4.
McKinney Boyd senior Kate Leonard concluded her high school cross country career at the state meet, placing 44th overall in a time of 19:11.79.
Marcus senior Payton Evert led the charge for the Lady Marauders, clocking a time of 19:34, good for 65th.
