For a program that's only in its third season of varsity competition, the Prosper Rock Hill boys basketball team has accomplished quite a bit.
The Blue Hawks qualified for the playoffs each of their first two years, including a trip to the regional quarterfinals last season. One of the constants in the program's ascent has been the play of senior BJ Hooper.
The all-district first-team guard helped anchor the Rock Hill backcourt last season alongside all-area performer Ant Williams and has stepped up as the team's go-to scorer to begin his senior year. He continued those efforts on Tuesday, dropping a game-high 22 points to lead the Blue Hawks past state-ranked Frisco Memorial, 69-62.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Hooper discussed his team's big win, building up the Rock Hill basketball program, and the NBA player he models his game after.
SLM: Now that you're a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
BH: I have to play a big part. I've got to bring a lot of energy and scoring. Even though we were down one of our best players (against Memorial), I knew we still had to fight and do what we could do to win. It's all we can do, at the end of the day.
SLM: In addition to leading your team in scoring, you spent some time guarding Memorial's two best players, Drew Steffe and Leon Horner. What was it like rising to the challenge to take on those matchups?
BH: I just wanted those matchups. Those are the ones that you live to play for, getting to guard players who are that good.
SLM: For as long as you've been on varsity with the other seniors like Riley Shore and CJ Dennis, what is that bond like?
BH: This is my fourth year playing with CJ and my second with Riley. We've got a really good connection going. We're still figuring out some parts because we have a lot of new players on the team this year, but things are coming along well.
SLM: You've got a quintessential basketball player name. Was it always basketball for you growing up or did you try anything else?
BH: I played football and baseball, but those weren't ever my main sport. I've always been into basketball. My family is big into basketball as well — my pops and mom played in college, and I hope I can keep that going.
SLM: Are there any NBA players who have influenced your game?
BH: I'd say a little like [Damian Lillard] with a little less shooting. I really like how he's always able to get to the hole and attack.
SLM: In your time that you've been at Rock Hill, what has it meant to help build up this program and lay the foundation here?
BH: We're all following Coach Shawn (Williams') lead. He built the coaching and we're following to help set an example. We come ready with a hard hat everyday and work. We've got to prove to everybody that we're here and ready to play.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.