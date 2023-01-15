Going from upstart varsity program to full-fledged powerhouse isn't something that materializes over just a few years, but the ascent of Celina's boys and girls soccer teams has been swift, to put it mildly.
The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats have qualified for the playoffs every year in their combined 11 seasons since 2016 and have made appearances at the Class 4A state tournament each of the past two seasons. Last April, the Celina girls captured their first-ever state title and the boys finished as 4A state runners-up.
Chalk it up to the thrill of the chase or the hunger for more, but both programs are carrying predictably lofty aspirations in their 2023 campaigns.
"I think anytime you win, you want another one," said Alexander Adams, Celina girls head coach. "As soon as we got done celebrating at the end of the school year, it became a question of what it would take for us to do it all again."
The Lady Bobcats have seemingly picked up where they left off following their title win in Georgetown. Tuesday's 7-1 rout of Frisco Centennial boosted the Celina girls to 6-0 on the season, outscoring opponents 35-4 through that stretch.
The collaborative experience of returning 10 starters from last season's championship run has been quite the boost for the program, despite no longer having alum Taylor Zdrojewski at the forefront of the offense. With Zdrojewski beginning her college career at Texas Tech following a two-year run at Celina that produced a staggering 176 goals and 45 assists, the Lady Bobcats have had to look elsewhere to pick up the slack.
Fortunately for Adams, the Lady Bobcats haven't lacked for capable options to fill that void. Senior Lexi Tuite, a Northern Colorado commit, has stepped into the lead scoring role with 12 goals and five assists through just six matches.
"At the beginning of the year, Lexi came to me privately and said that she was ready to lead this team," Adams said. "She promised that she would take care of this team and has done that from day one. She's been very proud about her belief that she can do it for the team and I have all the confidence in her."
Senior Brielle Buchanan, sophomore Grace Pritchard, freshman Ryleigh Stifflemire and senior Mia Norman are among the other Lady Bobcats with multiple goals scored on the year as part of a 5.8-goal per-match average — a number that's right in line with the team's production last season.
Celina's depth in the attacking third is bolstered by a back line that remains intact after surrendering only 0.6 goals per match last year, anchored by all-state defender and junior Makenna Brantley plus junior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Gustafson, who's verbally committed to Stephen F. Austin.
"I think a lot of it has to do with the chemistry and them having the same goal in mind," Adams said. "They have a team-first mentality and it's something these girls have all embraced. They've adopted the idea that we can't win behind just a single player and that it takes the full team effort."
The Celina boys have much of the same working in their favor as they seek a third consecutive state tournament appearance and have plenty of motivation after their title hopes were dashed on an overtime penalty kick surrendered in a 2-1 loss to Boerne in the 4A final.
"The biggest thing is the determination, fight and work ethic I've seen out of the guys," said Cody Moles, Celina boys head coach. "Two things can happen when you make the state final: You can be proud of yourself and expect the same thing you had last year, or you can come back, work and have it all light a fire under you. They want to show everyone they can get back there and finish the job."
The Bobcats have reason to believe they can be back in the mix later this spring, returning a pair of all-state performers in senior forward Josten Watkins and senior midfielder Fisher Fowlks as well as nine other players who received all-district honors.
Much like the Celina girls, that continuity has served the Bobcats well amid a 4-1-2 start to a preseason that Moles called the toughest he's ever scheduled during his tenure with the program.
"I really like the camaraderie and chemistry these guys have. A lot of them have played together for three years now," Moles said. "We've got a good senior class and a really heavy junior class. Having played together for that long is paying off and it shows on the field.
"... We have guys playing balls where you think there's no way someone could get there and then they find a way. It's like they're reading each other's thoughts before they happen and they know how to move and support each other both in the attack and on defense as well. They communicate really well out there."
Watkins is back to build off a 32-goal junior campaign and has plenty of support elsewhere. Moles noted that senior Andy Allam has taken on a striker role this season after operating as more of a winger last year, while Fowlks and senior Hank Melton are two proven cornerstones in the midfield.
Celina's back line surrendered just three goals in five matches during a tournament run in Sulphur Springs, with junior defender Shane Ginocchio named the event's most outstanding player. He and senior Nik Hamblin have offered support in the back for the goalkeeping tandem of junior Jacob Coblentz and senior Sebastian Quiroz, both of whom are vying to fill the void left by all-state keeper and alum Nathan Yost.
"I'd like to (name a starter by district), but if both keep playing as well as they have been, I've got no problem splitting time between the two because they're both outstanding goalkeepers," Moles said.
Both the Celina boys and girls have time to further hone that chemistry leading up their respective District 11-4A openers on Feb. 3, soldiering through a preseason that has already produced its share of highlights. Both are aware of the challenges ahead, but the end game remains the same.
"We're just continuing to build our team chemistry and adopting that team-first mentality of what we can do to get everyone involved," Adams said. "We know the games will get closer and we have to make sure everyone on the team is capable of setting the tone to get us where we want to be, and that's back at state."
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.