Celina girls soccer

Celina junior Makenna Brantley, left, high-fives sophomore Grace Pritchard, middle, following a goal scored in the Lady Bobcats' non-district match against McKinney on Jan. 5.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Going from upstart varsity program to full-fledged powerhouse isn't something that materializes over just a few years, but the ascent of Celina's boys and girls soccer teams has been swift, to put it mildly.

The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats have qualified for the playoffs every year in their combined 11 seasons since 2016 and have made appearances at the Class 4A state tournament each of the past two seasons. Last April, the Celina girls captured their first-ever state title and the boys finished as 4A state runners-up.

