Strong play on the offensive line has gone hand-in-hand with the Celina football team's success over the years, and the Bobcats aren't lacking in size or talent up front this season.
With Celina breaking in a wealth of new starters on offense, notably at the skill positions, head coach Bill Elliott saw an identity emerge through the Bobcats' two scrimmages that centered around being a physical, run-first team.
That puts plenty on Celina's blockers to pave the way for the team's young backfield of sophomore Logan Gutierrez and junior Harrison, and the Bobcats were up to the challenge in their season opener against Paris.
Celina ran over the Wildcats in a 40-9 victory, doing so to the tune of nearly 6.5 rushing yards per carry between Gutierrez and Harrison, who teamed up to produce 279 yards on the ground.
Although the Bobcats graduated 7-4A Division I offensive lineman of the year Hamish Mpofu, senior Tyler Weeks has stepped up to help lead Celina in the trenches this season. Weeks earned all-district first-team honors at tackle as a junior and carries the honor of being one of the Bobcats' team captains this season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Weeks reflects on the Bobcats' opening-week win over Celina, his role as a team captain, and the player on last year's team who has helped influence his growth.
1. When you went back and saw film from Friday's win over Paris, what stood out about the offensive line's play in that game?
TW: The thing that stood out the most about the offensive line was the aggressiveness, but there still were too many penalties.
2. As a captain for your senior season, what does that role mean to you and what goes into that responsibility?
TW: Being a captain means to me that I have to keep the team together and keep themselves from
3. Reflect on your offseason. How did you go about preparing yourself for your senior year?
TW: During offseason I was locked in waiting for the actual season to start.
4. How would you describe the chemistry between Celina's offensive linemen?
TW: Our chemistry between the offensive line is pretty good. We call out everything we need to know for our blocking schemes.
5. Quality offensive lines have been a staple of Celina's football program for years. What does it mean to you to be in a position to help carry on that tradition?
TW: It means a lot to me because my dad was an offensive lineman we he played in high school.
6. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
TW: My biggest influences are my parents, but when I got to high school, one of my former teammates, Hamish Mpofu, would really push me to do better.
7. When not practicing football, how do you spend your downtime away from the field?
TW: When I’m not practicing I’m either watching film, recovering for the game or next practice or sleeping.
8. As you begin your senior season, what do you want to get out of your final year with Celina's football team?
TW: I want to win a state championship. Go, Bobcats!
