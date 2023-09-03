Tyler Weeks

Celina senior Tyler Weeks helped anchor the right side of the Bobcats' offensive line during their 40-9 victory over Paris.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Strong play on the offensive line has gone hand-in-hand with the Celina football team's success over the years, and the Bobcats aren't lacking in size or talent up front this season.

With Celina breaking in a wealth of new starters on offense, notably at the skill positions, head coach Bill Elliott saw an identity emerge through the Bobcats' two scrimmages that centered around being a physical, run-first team.


