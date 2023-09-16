CELINA—After playing two games decided by three points apiece last season, fans had every reason to expect another down-to-the-wire matchup between Celina and Anna on Friday. What they got instead was one of the crazier games in recent Bobcats football history.
Celina had to weather a 17-point deficit in the first half just to have a pulse for the fourth quarter. The Bobcats then had to rally inside the final 90 seconds of regulation just to see overtime.
But the two state-ranked powers were just getting started. It took a combined eight overtime possessions for one side to finally give, as Anna quarterback Ziondre Williams had a two-point conversion run stuffed by the Celina front line, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as the Bobcats, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division I, outlasted the No. 2 Coyotes for a 42-40 win in quadruple overtime.
"I'm just so proud of my kids," said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. "I'm proud of the fight they gave. They never quit or laid down. They never quit believing. We know how much talent Anna has ... that's a great, talented football team that's coached really well, and we had to play with unbelievable passion and grit all night long."
FINAL: Celina 42, Anna 40 (OT4)@RecruitCelinaFB STUFFS WILLIAMS AT THE GOAL LINE FOR THE WIN!!! Someone finally blinks in this instant classic, as Celina takes a thrilling bout between two of best in 4A Div. I. pic.twitter.com/oLenJjCsLN
Friday marked 364 days since last season's non-district clash between Celina and Anna, a game won by the Coyotes, 28-25, for their first win over the Bobcats in 50 years. Celina then had its postseason dashed by Anna in a 27-24 ballgame just over two months later. It's only fitting that overtime was needed to settle Part III in the newfound rivalry.
The two sides were gridlocked at 30-30 through four quarters, only to scuttle scoring chances in the first overtime period. Williams, proficient through the air all night, was picked by senior Tyler Vincent to put the Bobcats in position for a win, but the Anna defense didn't budge and Celina failed to convert a 42-yard field goal moments later.
Both offenses heated up from there on out. Celina scored just three plays into double overtime, capped by an 18-yard touchdown run by sophomore Logan Gutierrez for a 38-30 lead following a successful two-point conversion.
Celina 38, Anna 30 @ OT2@RecruitCelinaFB has its 1st lead of the game on the 1st possession of OT2. Logan Gutierrez does the honors, scoring on an 18yd run on 3rd-3. Knox Porter hits Jacob Henry on the 2pt try. pic.twitter.com/5PP6bCrV15
What was the Bobcats' first lead of the night was leveled on the following Anna possession. After Celina was flagged for roughing the passer on a third-and-8 stop, Anna found the end zone on a 6-yard carry by Edwards Chumley. Williams then eked over the goal line for the two-point try to square the count at 38-38 and leave the fate of the ballgame to a series of two-point conversions the rest of the way.
The Coyotes went back in front after a successful throw from Williams to Aiden Palmer, and Celina kept pace after a misdirection opened up a throw from senior Knox Porter to Gutierrez to square the count at 40-40 in the third overtime.
The Bobcats went a perfect 3-of-3 on two-point tries in overtime, capped by a strike from Porter to junior Colton Rodriguez in the fourth extra frame for a 42-40 lead.
Anna dialed up a keeper for Williams, who attempted a cutback inside before being swarmed by a trio of Bobcats, led by senior Jamisen Driver. The sophomore signal-caller was stopped 2 yards short of the goal line, sealing the win for Celina.
"The last two weeks prepared us for this moment. We've been in battles the last two weeks and that prepares for when things get real," Elliott said. "We're being put in the fire and being tested. I tell the kids all the time that the strongest steel is made from the hottest fire. They believe in themselves and believe in who we are."
For Celina, merely getting through regulation required weathering some long odds on Friday. Anna jumped out to a 20-3 with 5:45 left in the second quarter following a dizzying special teams sequence. Coyotes linebacker Abram Greer blocked a 42-yard field goal try by the Bobcats, only for the ball to careen right to teammate Jadun Mason-Davis, who returned it for a touchdown and a three-score edge for the visitors.
Celina countered just 13 seconds later with a 70-yard kickoff return touchdown by sophomore Bowe Bentley and ultimately found themselves trailing 23-9 at the half.
The Bobcats rallied with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, scoring on runs of 2 yards by Gutierrez and 12 yards by junior Harrison Williams to pull even at 23-23 with 1:16 left in the third quarter.
"We made some adjustments and just talked with the kids. They knew it was going to be a battle all night long," Elliott said. "They knew what this would be coming in, and I told them that it was going to take great heart to win a game like this. We have more heart, more fight and we're in better shape. We started taking the fight to them."
Emotions ran high during the comeback, with the two teams combining for five personal fouls—four on Anna—during Celina's two third-quarter scoring drives. The Bobcats were later flagged for a personal foul during the Coyotes' go-ahead series midway through the fourth quarter—a drive punctuated by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ziondre Williams to Sean Steens for a 30-23 lead.
"It's a very passionate game on both sides. It's pretty chippy and both want to win," Elliott said. "Coach (Seth) Parr and his staff have done a good job changing the whole mentality in Anna the last two years. They fight and compete, and this was just great competition all the way around."
Following a Celina three-and-out, the Coyotes had a chance at a two-score dagger but missed a 34-yard field goal with 1:31 remaining in regulation to afford the Bobcats one more chance at a tie. It took the offense just two plays to respond, as Porter found senior Kaleb Hill open down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown with 1:07 to go, squaring the count at 30-30.
"They've got great athletes in the secondary and it's tough for us to match up there because of that speed," Elliott said. "They made the passing game hard on us, but Knox and those receivers really came through at the end to make some great plays when we had to. That's what playmakers do."
Celina 30, Anna 30 @ 1:07/4th
WOOOOOOOOOAHHHHH!!! Knox Porter finds Kaleb Hill down the sideline and Anna can't catch him. 71 yd TD for @RecruitCelinaFB ties this one up with just over a minute left. What. A. Game!!! pic.twitter.com/X7tBRYqCIG
Porter came through late with the tying score and subsequent trio of two-point conversions on a night when Anna's defense made things tough on the Celina air attack. Porter was held to just 6-of-18 passing for 127 yards in the win, while Gutierrez and Harrison Williams led the ground game with 123 and 111 rushing yards, respectively.
The Bobcats had their hands full with Anna's passing attack, led by a 341-yard night through the air by Ziondre Williams. He completed 33 passes, including 12 to Steens for 153 yards and a score, as Anna fell to 2-1 on the year.
Celina, 4-0, opens District 7-4A Division I play next week back home at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Carrollton Ranchview.
