Celina vs Anna

Celina sophomore Logan Gutierrez (22) ran for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Friday's 42-40 win over Anna.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

CELINA—After playing two games decided by three points apiece last season, fans had every reason to expect another down-to-the-wire matchup between Celina and Anna on Friday. What they got instead was one of the crazier games in recent Bobcats football history.

Celina had to weather a 17-point deficit in the first half just to have a pulse for the fourth quarter. The Bobcats then had to rally inside the final 90 seconds of regulation just to see overtime.


