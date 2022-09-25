Kevin Sperry Jr.

Prosper Rock Hill sophomore Kevin Sperry Jr. totaled six touchdowns in the Blue Hawks' district-opening victory over Denton Braswell.

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The Prosper Rock Hill football team may be in just its third season as a varsity program, as well as in its first in Class 6A, but the Blue Hawks have already proven capable of hanging.

Rock Hill showcased as much in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Denton Braswell in its District 5-6A opener on Sept. 16, winning 50-49 on a game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

