The Prosper Rock Hill football team may be in just its third season as a varsity program, as well as in its first in Class 6A, but the Blue Hawks have already proven capable of hanging.
Rock Hill showcased as much in a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Denton Braswell in its District 5-6A opener on Sept. 16, winning 50-49 on a game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
At the controls during Rock Hill's rally was sophomore quarterback Kevin Sperry Jr., whose dual-threat skill set has posed plenty of problems for opposing defenses through the first month of the season. Sperry totaled 460 yards of offense and six touchdowns in the victory over Braswell.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Sperry discusses the Blue Hawks' comeback heroics, acclimating to varsity as a sophomore, and the NFL quarterback whose game he draws inspiration from.
SLM: Congrats on the win last week against Braswell. To total six touchdowns and almost 500 yards of total offense, what was clicking so well for you that night?
KS: Everyone on offense was very motivated going into the game. We knew we had to come out hot and that's exactly what we did.
The game is slowing down for me every week, but that comes with preparation. I felt very prepared for any defense that they threw at us and with that comes confidence when making decisions during the game.
SLM: Reflect on that final drive. What was working with the offense and what were the emotions like from throwing a game-winning touchdown pass?
KS: We have worked two-minute drive situations so many times during practice, I really didn't think much of it at the moment. I knew we had to get out of bounds to stop the clock and I couldn't take a sack.
Everyone stepped up and that got us the win. I was so happy when we scored, seeing my teammates and coaches celebrate the win is something that I will never forget. I couldn't do this without them and I was so happy that the game ended the way it did.
SLM:What has it been like for you adjusting to varsity as this team's starting quarterback as just a sophomore?
KS: I already had a good relationship with a lot of the guys on the team, and it is growing each week. Most of the guys on varsity this year were on [junior varsity] with me last year when we won district.
SLM: Rock Hill turned right around to prepare for its first-ever game against Prosper.What does it mean being part of the first football team to establish that rivalry within the school district?
KS: It's a cool feeling being the first team to establish this rivalry. Everyone is excited, but we are going to treat this like a normal district game. I am going to prepare just like any other week.
SLM:How long have you been playing football and what gravitated you to the sport?
KS: I have been playing football ever since I could remember. I have a passion for the sport and truly love being on the football field with my teammates. I love the toughness and brains that you have to have to play this game at a high level.
SLM:Are there any quarterbacks you look up to or whose games you try and model yours after?
KS: I try to model my game after Josh Allen. He looks calm in every situation and knows how to make crazy plays.
SLM:Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the proper frame of mind before a game?
KS: Before I run out of the tunnel I always pray. Talking to God calms me down and gets my mind right to go to war.
