Celina senior Morgan Kelley and the Lady Bobcats enter district play having won at least a share of their conference title each of the past three seasons.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

From the start of her freshman year in 2020, Celina senior Morgan Kelley has seen the Lady Bobcats' volleyball team develop into a state powerhouse firsthand.

The 5-foot-5 libero has been one of the defensive cornerstones of a run for the program that has produced three consecutive district championships, two regional finals appearances and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.


