From the start of her freshman year in 2020, Celina senior Morgan Kelley has seen the Lady Bobcats' volleyball team develop into a state powerhouse firsthand.
The 5-foot-5 libero has been one of the defensive cornerstones of a run for the program that has produced three consecutive district championships, two regional finals appearances and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.
Celina's superlative play on the back row has been integral to the team's success over the years, with Kelley teaming alongside fellow seniors Kinsey Murray and Reagan Radtke in what has become of the area's deepest defensive rotations.
As a junior, Kelley split District 11-4A's libero of the year honor after amassing 497 digs to go along with 20 aces and 135 assists to help Celina book a return to the regional finals. She hopes to get the program at least one round further as the Lady Bobcats eye their second state tournament appearance in three years.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Kelley reflects on Celina's preseason, her camaraderie with her teammates on the back row, and the Lady Bobcats' budding rivalry with Aubrey.
1. Congrats on the strong start to the season. With district play nearby, what have you learned about your team throughout the preseason?
MK: Throughout the preseason we have all started to gel together. I learned that we do our best when we're all having fun together and have high energy.
2. As a four-year starter, how different does the high school game feel now that you're a senior?
MK: As a four year starter, I have personally noticed my confidence has increased over the years and I have gained the experience to be a leader on my team. I have also noticed as a senior I am more appreciative of the time I get to spend on the court with my friends because I have limited time left.
3. You've been playing alongside players like Kinsey Murray and Reagan Radtke on the back row for years. What is the chemistry like both on and off the court between you three?
MK: I have been playing with Kinsey and Reagan since the fifth grade, so we have had many years to gel together and grow to trust each other on the back row. We have also all been best friends for the longest time, so we have full trust in each other on and off of the court.
4. How does it help your development playing alongside other top defensive players like those two?
MK: Playing alongside Kinsey and Reagan has also helped grow me as a defensive player because I learn new things from them every day. Also, if one of us is struggling we can pick each other up and cover for each other more on the court.
5. What did it mean being named your district's libero of the year last season?
MK: Being named district libero of the year was important to me because I was happy my hard work throughout the season was recognized by others.
6. How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
MK: I started volleyball in second grade, so I’ve been playing for 10 years. I started off playing rec volleyball for a couple of years then moved into club volleyball early on. Growing up, I wanted to try every sport there was, and once I started volleyball I knew that I was going to stick with this sport.
7. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
MK: One of my biggest influences is my first club coach, Coach Bill. He was my coach at the Frisco Flyers Volleyball Club for about eight years and he built me into the player and person I am today. Coach (Ginger) Murray also continued my growth as a player into my high school years.
Lastly, my parents have been my biggest supporters throughout my volleyball years and have sacrificed so much for me to play at a high level.
8. What are your thoughts on the district rivalry that Celina and Aubrey have developed over the years, and the prospect of seeing that team again three times this season?
MK: Over my high school years, I feel like the rivalry between Celina and Aubrey has only grown. I feel like we play at a very similar speed and tempo as Aubrey, so that makes it very competitive between our two teams.
And I do think there is a high chance of seeing Aubrey three times again this season, which is hard because it's difficult to beat a good team multiple times a year.
