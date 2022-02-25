It may have been lost in the shuffle last season as the Celina girls soccer team made their march to the Class 4A state semifinals, but the Lady Bobcats managed to orchestrate their historic postseason despite finishing second in their district.
Impressive as Celina looked during the bulk of its conference schedule, Melissa remained a thorn in the team's side. The Lady Bobcats scored 126 goals against their other 9-4A opponents but could only find the back of the net once in two meetings with the Lady Cardinals.
So naturally, Celina's 5-1 victory over Melissa on Feb. 15 resonated a bit deeper with the players than a typical district win.
"It was huge. At the end of the game, they got together and it felt like they had just won a playoff game. There was a big relief for them," said Alexander Adams, Celina head coach. "They had always felt like they were the better team but for whatever reason just tended to get in their own heads in that matchup. They felt like it was a big step towards getting over that hump."
Adams called that match a gauge as to how well his team had been playing of late. The Lady Bobcats entered Friday's contest against Quinlan Ford riding a nine-match winning streak -- a familiar surge for a program that compiled a 24-2-1 record last season and hasn't missed a beat one year later. Celina sits at 17-1-1 overall and 9-0 in district play.
Scoring a measure of redemption against a quality Melissa side -- the most recent area rankings by Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer tabbed the Lady Cardinals at No. 6 in 4A with Celina at No. 1 -- added a certain weight to the Lady Bobcats' hot streak.
Senior Taylor Zdrojewski scored four goals in that win, a familiar output for the Texas Tech commit who set the state's single-season scoring record last year with 114 goals as a junior. Although Zdrojewski remains at the forefront of any opponent's scouting report, Adams has put an emphasis on diversifying the team's offense.
It's a recipe the Lady Bobcats have had success with. Zdrojewski has 35 goals in 16 matches played this season -- through 16 matches last season, the Star Local Media all-area offensive player of the year had scored 75 times. Celina still remains plenty potent as a unit, averaging nearly five goals per match and posting a plus-53 goal differential in district play.
"[Zdrojewski is] remarkable. She was recently named the MaxPreps Player of the Week in Texas," Adams said. "She'll go out and play a basketball game then turn right around and play a soccer game and make a major impact in both. She's now doing both soccer and track, she's in the top percentile of her class. She's an amazing girl from an amazing family and one of those kids you'll think back on how wonderful it was to have her on this team."
Fourteen Lady Bobcats have scored at least one goal on the season, with notable support coming from juniors Lexi Tuite (12 goals, 15 assists), Madi Vana (eight goals, 18 assists) and Mia Norman (nine goals, nine assists).
Even defenders like freshman Sammy Quiroz (four goals) and sophomore Makenna Brantley (three goals) have gotten in on the fun, in addition to helping anchor a back line that prides itself on taking away the middle of the field. With those two teaming up with sophomore Brooklyn Babb and freshman Ella Norman, plus sophomore Kaitlyn Gustafson in net, Celina is allowing just 0.74 goals on the year.
"When it comes to defense, that's the reason why we were able to shut everyone down, and that's because there are zero balls going up the middle," Adams said, "and once you stop the middle of the field and start forcing teams to use the outside to force the ball up, that sideline acts almost like an extra defender."
It has given the Lady Bobcats, despite an otherwise young roster with just three seniors, reason to believe they can build on last year's historic playoff run.
"We just have to keep with the consistency and keep doing what we're doing. We can't be happy with where we're at," Adams said. "We have to stay hungry and realize there are bigger things at stake. When you have special players who can do special things, you have to take advantage of it.
"You have to live in the moment with what we have now and how we can play as one unit and continue to execute each week. If we can keep doing that, I feel like we have a good shot at doing something special this year in Celina."
