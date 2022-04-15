When the Celina girls soccer team set foot on the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field for Wednesday's Class 4A state semifinal, it marked one year since the Lady Bobcats' historic 2021 season reached its end.
That came in a 1-0 loss to Midlothian Heritage, which went on to steamroll its way to a state championship just three days later in a 6-0 victory against Corpus Christi Calallen.
"They felt like they left an opportunity out there last season," said Alexander Adams, Celina head coach."They felt like theyleftsomething on the table in that matchup and they wanted to go out and get another crack at them."
As the Lady Bobcats polished off a 3-0 shutout of Boerne in Wednesday's state semifinal, it was no secret who they hoped to share the pitch with on Thursday afternoon in the 4A state title game. Celina wanted its rematch with Heritage and got just that.
And after 100 dizzying minutes of soccer, complete with a roller coaster's worth of ebbs and flows, the Lady Bobcats got their redemptionas well.
It came behind the foot of junior Lexi Tuite, who baited the Heritage keeper into a shuffle step to her right. Tuite promptly kicked the ball in the opposite direction,sending it totheback of the net to clincha 5-3 shootout win for the Lady Bobcats and the program's first-ever state championship.
"It was one of the coolest things I've ever experienced," Adams said. "We started this back in November and thinking of all the ups and downs, and things like injuries and working around club schedules, everything that went into this season and for it to come down to one final PK to achieve what we've been after all year was incredible."
It was a fitting coda on another momentous year for the Lady Bobcats, who closed out their 2022 season at 29-1-1 and winners of their final 21 matches of the season. That now includes a long-awaited victory over Heritage, which had eliminated Celina from theplayoffs three times in the program's seven-year history.
If the Lady Bobcats had a pent-up anxiousness to avenge last season's bout, they showed so by sprinting out to a 2-0 lead on goals by senior Taylor Zdrojewski and junior Madi Vana within the match's first 30 minutes.
"We focused on moving the ball around, especially against their tough midfield, but if we could get by them, we liked our stars up top to score some goals,"Adams said.
The reigning champs found their footing, however. Heritage scored twice opposite a Celina defense that had allowed one goal all postseason, pulling within 3-2in the 53rd minutejust 13 seconds after Zdrojewski had scoredher second goal of the match.
The Lady Bobcats looked to have stemmed the tide from that point forward until near-disaster struck. Heritage drew two fouls in the box, one with just 3:28 remaining in regulation and another during the first overtime period, to keep its title bid afloat.
Rose Giambruno-Fuge converted the first penalty kick to square the count at 3-3, and as the teams battledinovertime, Jules Burrows gave Heritage its first lead at 4-3 after scoring off a rebound followingthesecond penalty kick.
The Lady Bobcats netted the equalizer in the 94th minute with Zdrojewski dribbling to the end line before finding junior Brielle Buchanan to knot it back up at 4-4.
That score held through the second overtime, staking the Lady Bobcats' championship hopes on their first shootout of the year.
"The girls would always give me guff about practicing PKs because we'd never do them during the season," Adams said. "I told them, 'You never know,' and I'll be darned if it didn't happen in the state championship game."
Celina had already planned out its approach to a shootout weeks in advance of Thursday's season finale, and as the Lady Bobcats sent out five of their top offensive weapons, their cause was aided by some clutch work in goal by sophomore Kaitlyn Gustafson.
"Whentheytied it backup, I felt like we had the better goalkeeper between the two teams because Kaitlyn had already gotten in front of two kicks. I felt like if it went to PKs that we'd win it,"Adams said.
Gustafson proved as much, diving to her right to stuff the first kick she faced during the shootout. Staked to an early lead, Celina went a perfect 5-for-5 on PKs with Zdrojewski, Buchanan, junior Mia Norman, Vana and Tuite all converting.
Zdrojewski went on to earn tournament MVP honors after the match, tallying two goals and an assist.The accolade cappedone of the singular careers in Celina athletics -- last season, Zdrojewski set the state's single-season scoring record with 114 goals as the catalyst in the Lady Bobcats' first-ever run to the state semifinals.
The Texas Tech commit still notched a staggering 62 goals as a senior but showcased her playmaking in other ways with 28 assists, including 11 during the postseason.
"It's Taylor's last year at the school and we wanted to make it count," Adams said. "You don't come across a player that talented all the time and we wanted to make sure we cashed in the opportunity when we could."
The Lady Bobcats did just that and made good on their moment in the spotlight. Following the team's bus ride home, the Celina girls received a hero's welcome back in town. Adams estimated that a couple hundred people, ranging from Celina Mayor Sean Terry and various council members to students, parents and fans, were waiting at the high school to celebrate the occasion with the Lady Bobcats once their bus arrived.
"It was nuts. It was awesome," Adams said. "We felt like celebrities and the girls were pretty surprised about it all. It was awesome. It was pretty hard to go to sleep last night, for sure."
