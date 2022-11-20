When the Celina volleyball team held its annual senior night before an Oct. 4 bout with rival Aubrey, it was a ceremony brief on representation but heightened in both intimacy and emotion.
The Lady Bobcats rostered only one senior for the 2022 season, Payton Grubbs. It was a role Grubbs willingly embraced, imparting her leadership and experience to help Celina's effort to build off last season's Class 4A state runner-up finish.
And on that early October evening, Grubbs' teammates let her know just how much they valued her presence on the team. One-by-one, Celina's players all read speeches to Grubbs and her family and issued many a heartfelt word to the team's lone senior.
Grubbs and the Lady Bobcats recently concluded their season with an appearance in the regional finals, and in this week's Star Local Media student-athlete profile, she reflects on her time at Celina, the relationships she built and the lessons she'll take into the next chapter of her life.
SLM: How would you describe your experience from playing HS volleyball with Celina?
PG: It would truly take me hours to describe my experience playing volleyball for Celina, but to sum it up, this experience has given me some of the best memories I will cherish for the rest of my life. I have met some of my best friends playing for this school, and whether we had a good or bad game, or my final season ending way too fast, I wouldn’t change any of it for the world.
These teammates, coaches, and this program played a part of who I am today, and I am beyond proud to say I was a part of making Celina history.
SLM: What was it like being the only senior on this year's team?
PG: People always ask me how I feel about being the only senior on the team almost like it’s a bad thing but I strongly disagree. I loved being the only senior.
Since I was a sophomore on the team, the freshmen always called me “Mom.” Being the only senior, I really did feel like a mom, but it also meant I needed to step up and lead our team.
SLM: On a similar note, I remember covering the team's senior night match against Aubrey. What was the senior night ceremony like for you, especially having so many of your teammates show their love and support?
PG: Senior night was a very emotional night because it all hit that my final season playing volleyball with this team was near an end. Hearing my teammates share their speeches about me really made me realize that you can’t take anything for granted, especially your senior year.
SLM: What did it mean to contribute to the most successful stretch Celina's volleyball program has ever had?
PG: This is my favorite topic. Being a part of making Celina history is truly the greatest memory I have ever helped make. Being able to represent your school at such a high level is the best feeling in the world, knowing all the hard work we put in leading up to it.
Before that season even started, coach (Ginger) Murray had our team write down on a piece of paper what our goal was for the season and we all put, “Make it to state.” And that is exactly what we did.
SLM: What will you miss most about high school volleyball?
PG: What I already do miss most about Celina volleyball is my girls. Not waking up at the crack of dawn every morning to go practice with them hurts my heart every day and I am going to miss them so much next year in college.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
PG: There have been so many people that have influenced my growth as a volleyball player including my coaches, coach Murray and coach Bartlett, and my parents, but my go-to girl is Ryan McCoy.
Ryan was a junior this season and even though she is younger than me, she has always been my encouragement on and off the court. Ryan’s work ethic and her heart for the team is something that has inspired me from them first season we played together.
I know she will be a great leader for this team next season and I am so excited to see what they will accomplish next year.
SLM: What is something that you learned from your time playing HS volleyball at Celina that you'll take on to your next chapter in life?
PG: Overall, the Celina volleyball program has taught me many things. The most important thing it has taught me is how to be a good leader. Through good or bad situations, being able to lead not just for yourself, but for other is something I will carry with my throughout life.
