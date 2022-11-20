Payton Grubbs

Celina senior Payton Grubbs lobs a shot over the net during a district match against Aubrey.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When the Celina volleyball team held its annual senior night before an Oct. 4 bout with rival Aubrey, it was a ceremony brief on representation but heightened in both intimacy and emotion.

The Lady Bobcats rostered only one senior for the 2022 season, Payton Grubbs. It was a role Grubbs willingly embraced, imparting her leadership and experience to help Celina's effort to build off last season's Class 4A state runner-up finish.

