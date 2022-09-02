ADDISON — It's never easy being the team that follows up the greatest season in program history.
The bar has been raised and every opponent sees your name on their schedule as a chance to make a statement.
And don't think Celina head volleyball coach Ginger Murray hasn't reminded her players of that early into this season.
"I've told them, 'Congratulations. Thanks to what you did last year, you now have a target on your back. Everybody wants to take you down,'" Murray said. "And that's not to put any pressure on them, it's just making them aware that they're going to have to work that much harder."
The Lady Bobcats finished just three set wins shy of a state championship last season, falling to Decatur in straight sets in the Class 4A final — the program's first-ever appearance at the state tournament.
Celina learned firsthand the level of play needed to make a lengthy playoff run and the margins required to contend for a championship. And although the Lady Bobcats' state runner-up finish only amplified the attention surrounding the program, they've remained right on schedule from where they were at last season.
Tuesday's 3-0 road sweep of Trinity Christian-Addison improved the state's No. 1-ranked team in 4A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association, to 20-0. Last season, Celina won its first 21 games last year en route to a 42-2 record.
It's never easy chasing that kind of history, but the Lady Bobcats aren't lacking in experience from last year's momentous run. Celina graduated just four players from its 2021 roster, albeit the team's two setters in Megan Hodges and Lily Neidhart, plus their top hitter in Lexi Manning. Reigniting that chemistry within the offense has been at the forefront of the Lady Bobcats' preseason with sophomore Addison Brownell and junior Kinley Hammons both operating at setter.
"It's lots of repetition. We've changed up lineups and evaluated who hits well off of this setter versus the other setter and I feel like we're starting to feel good about who works well with who," Murray said.
Fortunately, those setters have two reliable anchors on the outside in junior Ryan McCoy and sophomore Aubrey Lambert — the latter acclimating to a new position after playing on the right side as a freshman. McCoy has taken the reins from Manning as Celina's go-to hitter and her steadiness at the net was vital in sweeping Trinity on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans battled the Lady Bobcats to a 16-16 stalemate in the second before three kills from McCoy sparked a 9-2 run to close out the frame.
"Her intensity level and urgency, plus the authority she plays with when she gets on the court is so refreshing," Murray said.
As Celina continues to fine-tune its hitter-setter chemistry, Murray can only smile when talking about the talent and experience on her back row, where juniors Reagan Radtke, Kinsey Murray and Morgan Kelley uncork one acrobatic defensive stop after another.
"I love my back row so much. I coached them in seventh and eighth grade, and then they were on varsity as freshmen. They even play club together and just know each other so well back there," coach Murray said. "It's so nice and refreshing. People obviously love the hard hitters, but everyone loves talking about our back row. They're so scrappy and so much fun to watch."
Those three defenders are part of a seven-player junior class for the Lady Bobcats, the bulk of whom were on the floor and contributing during last year's run to state. And although falling short in the championship match meant starting at the bottom of the mountain, coach Murray has seen that finish galvanize her club.
"They tasted it and want to get back," she said. "They've got a goal in mind, but having gone to that state championship match, there's a feeling of knowing what it takes and the importance of taking it all one game at a time. But it was all such an amazing feeling and they definitely want to get back."
So far, the Lady Bobcats have successfully navigated every hurdle throughout their preseason. They've won tournaments in Princeton and Krum, and built their unbeaten record on the strength of 15 sweeps.
Only once have they faced a do-or-die set — a 2-1 win over Little Elm during tournament play — but Murray is aware that there will be challenges ahead. No. 11-ranked Aubrey is lurking once District 11-4A play ramps up, and Celina's playoff region includes two other teams ranked in the state's top 10, including No. 2 Farmersville.
"We've got to make sure it's all fixed because our district is always so tough and we've got to have things figured out," coach Murray said."We can't get cozy. When you start getting relaxed and overconfident, that's when people sneak up on you."
Coach Murray expects plenty of her Celina girls — even in Tuesday's sweep, she stressed the need to cut back on unforced errors, and amid a sluggish start to the second set, implored her girls to stop making things hard for themselves.
But when you've been as close to the top as coach Murray and the Lady Bobcats have, there's a greater appreciation for level of execution needed on a game-to-game basis.
Celina has already tasted it once, and they're anxious to do so again.
