For the 15th consecutive postseason, the Celina softball team punched its ticket to the playoffs.
And as the Lady Bobcats have done every year during that stretch, the team won at least one playoff series along the way.
Celina advanced to the area round last season, bowing out in a one-game playoff to Venus and closing out the year at 17-16 overall.
The Lady Bobcats did so as the No. 3 seed out of District 9-4A, a conference head coach Carla Bartlett called one of the best in the state. Celina had plenty of postseason accolades to show for its 2021 campaign, landing seven players on the league’s annual all-district team.
That included a pair of superlative honors for two staples in the top half of the Lady Bobcats’ lineup, as rising junior Kaitlyn Sailor was named defensive MVP and rising sophomore Kinsey Murray earned freshman of the year honors.
Sailor anchored the Celina infield at shortstop and swung one of the most potent bats in Bartlett’s lineup. Sailor hit .556 across the Lady Bobcats’ district schedule, adding 19 runs, 29 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three triples and four home runs).
“Kaitlyn is an amazing ball player. She’s young, understands the game and is such a hard worker,” Barlett said. “She puts in a lot of extra time staying after practice and playing on weekends. I can definitely say that child eats, sleeps and breathes softball.
“She’s a great kid who’s fun to be around. She really lightens the mood and always puts her team first. We’re very lucky to have her.”
Murray, meanwhile, was entrenched in the first spot in Celina’s batting order — hitting .359 against 9-4A opposition, as well as 15 runs, 10 RBIs and five stolen bases.
“I’ve known Kinsey since she was in the fifth grade and she is super competitive,” Bartlett said. “She comes with a lot of fire and wants to win. One thing about Kinsey … she has softball in her blood and her grandpa teaches hitting lessons to the girls in Iowa Park, who went to the state tournament this year. A lot of people don’t know just how much work Kinsey puts in behind the scenes.
“She’s working with her grandpa and with her mom (Celina head volleyball coach Ginger Murray). To just be a freshman and take on the role she did this season, she’s a very good player all the way around.”
Murray’s older sister, Sage, impressed in her final year of high school by earning a spot on the all-district first team. She did so after batting .351 in district play while scoring 16 runs and recording 16 RBIs. She added five steals and six doubles.
“She’s like the parent of the team. Sage is a great, all-around athlete who played so many sports this year,” Bartlett said. “Sage is another workhorse. She’s always lifting or running. She’s an amazing kid and an amazing leader.”
Joining Sage Murray on the first team was fellow alum Grace Cantu. A fixture in the Celina outfield, Cantu’s district numbers included a .483 batting average, as well as 17 runs, 13 RBIs, 10 stolen bases an nine extra-base hits.
“Grace has been a gamer and started in center field for me since her freshman year,” Bartlett said. “She’s on point with her throws and makes some amazing catches. If she can run it down, she’ll run it down. I’ve seen her cover some unbelievable ground.”
Rising junior Ella Gamblin also picked up an all-district first-team spot. The Lady Bobcats’ pitcher tallied a 4.23 ERA in district play and accounted for the majority of the team’s wins en route to an 8-4 finish.
“Ella is a smart pitcher. She won’t throw it 100 mph but will make you pop it out or ground it out,” Bartlett said. “She loves the strategic side of softball and is such a student of the game. She has made huge strides on her pitching.”
If Gamblin wasn’t in the circle, opposing lineups had to deal with rising sophomore Marissa Cortez instead. Cortez cracked the second team after posting a 0.49 ERA, including a perfect game and no-hitter thrown in district wins over Gainesville.
Rising junior Logan Brent also earned a spot on the second team. The outfielder hit .211 in district play, scored 12 runs and stole three bases.
Honorable mentions went to Addy Elliott, Bree Jones, Alyssa Waller and Reagan Radtke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.