PROSPER — In a battle of 5-6A heavyweights, visiting Little Elm (5-0 overall, 1-0 district) hung on to beat host Prosper 59-56 in overtime in a game that delivered all that it was billed to be at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium Friday night.
It was the district opener for both squads, and with all the hype and anticipation, it did not disappoint.
The two teams totaled almost 1,000-yards of total offense, but it was Tyson Bope’s 31-yard field goal in the extended period that secured the win for the Lobos.
Little Elm struck first with 9:45 left in the first quarter when quarterback John Mateer punched it in from the 5-yard line capping a 64-yard drive to go up 7-0.
The Eagles answered immediately with a lengthy drive of their own and tied the score when Harrison Rosar scored on a quarterback keeper with just over eight minutes left in the opening quarter.
From there it was see-saw battle that resulted in a back-and-forth scoring bonanza.
Mateer, who finished with 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, put the Lobos ahead after he found Dylan Evans wide open for a 44-yard touchdown strike. Bope’s PAT put Little Elm ahead 14-7 with 7:40 remaining in the first quarter.
The Eagles (3-2, 0-1) would tie the score at 14-14 when Rosar scored again from 2 yards out. The junior’s 74-yard read option run on second down set up the score.
Rosar threw for 218 yards and two scores and also ran for 70 yards and three more touchdowns on the evening.
The Lobos were forced to punt on its ensuing possession, and Prosper took its first lead when Austin Stiglets booted a 29-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 17-14.
The second half was more of the same as the two squads traded punched before ending regulation at 56-56. Chase Davis’ 90-yard interception return for a touchdown put the Lobos in front 49-45 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter to regain the momentum for Little Elm.
The Lobos managed to swell the lead to 56-45 with 10:48 left in the fourth following a 12-yard touchdown run by Jalen Sessions, but Prosper responded with 11 unanswered points. Eagles running back Malik Dailey scored on a 5-yard run, followed by a Rosar two-point conversion, and Stiglets knotted the count at 56-56 with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard field goal.
Dailey led all rushers with 190 yards on 30 carries and two scores, while teammate Tyler Bailey caught six passes for 120 yards and one score to lead all receivers.
The Lobos’ Cameran Taylor-Butler hauled in six receptions for 100-yards for Little Elm while Evans caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Little Elm looks to stay unbeaten at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Denton Braswell, while Prosper will attempt to right the ship on the road against state-ranked Denton Guyer.
Celina rolls to 2nd straight win
Celina had plenty to celebrate on Friday, cruising past homeschool program Dallas Nike Football 51-14 at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats built a 40-0 lead by halftime to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Whether Celina will get one last tune-up before the start of 4-4A Division I play remains to be seen — on Sept. 23, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Matt Stepp reported that the non-district game between the Bobcats and Boerne, scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waco, was cancelled and that Celina was seeking a replacement opponent.
The Bobcats are scheduled to open district play at home Oct. 8 against Aubrey.
