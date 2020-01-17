Local soccer teams finding groove early into season

Don’t look now but action on the pitch across the state is to beginning to heat up, regardless of the temperature outside, as the high school soccer season gets underway.
In fact, Frisco ISD kicked off District 9-5A action this week and already has a pair of games in the bag, while programs like Prosper begin next week and Little Elm later this month.
Let’s take a look at some of the marquee storylines thus far surrounding some of the state’s top squads that compete here locally.
Wakeland as dominant as ever
There is a rich soccer tradition at Wakeland on both the boys and girls sides, as each program has been the pillar of success in FISD over the past decade.
The boys team has reached the state tournament in each of the last four seasons, winning two state titles, while the Lady Wolverines were crowned as state champions just two years ago.
Although the Lady Wolverines are projected to be one of the top teams once again in 2020, they are off to a slow start in district play with a draw against Lebanon Trail and a rare defeat Tuesday at the hands of Liberty.
The boys, on the other hand, haven’t skipped a beat this season and are off to a scorching start in district with two convincing victories as well as a 7-0 overall record.
In fact, the Wolverines have allowed just one goal while longtime standouts Marc Borbonus, Todd Fuller and Bryson Bezdek look to snag one last state title for what could be Wakeland’s best team in head coach Andy Holt’s tenure.
Independence looks unstoppable
The Lady Knights are fresh off of their best season a year ago in which they brought home their first-ever district title and carried that momentum into the playoffs with a regional finals appearance.
Unfortunately, state powerhouse Highland Park stood in the way, but Independence returns enough talent to potentially have a repeat performance this season.
Led by head coach Geoff Ajdukovich, the Lady Knights are the only 2-0 squad in the district with wins over playoff hopefuls Lone Star and Memorial and sport just one loss altogether this season against Coppell, which is ranked No. 2 in TASCO’s 6A Region I preseason poll.
It also helps to have the District MVP back for her senior campaign in Landry Corbett, who recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 beatdown over El Paso Del Valle earlier this month.
Lady Eagles flying high
The Prosper girls just might be the best overall team in the area and have received plenty of statewide recognition with a No. 3 ranking in Class 6A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association soccer poll.
The Lady Eagles are undefeated at 9-0-1 with the lone tie coming in tournament play in a 1-1 draw to Round Rock.
Sophomore forward Hadley Murrell has made her mark thus far with a whopping 12 goals in 10 games, while other standouts like sophomores Ava Dinverno and Jordyn Herrera, as well as seniors Lauren Miller and Caroline Havard, have impressed early into the season.
Lady Lobos repeat?
The Little Elm girls squad graduated a ton of talent from last year in District MVP Amaya Grace, Kiki Molinar, Reagan Dykes, McKenzie Betancur and Ashley Waggoner, just to name a few.
But the Lady Lobos seem to be locked and loaded to make another crack at a district title in Manuel Cordova’s second season as head coach.
In its four wins this season over Rouse, Anderson, Friendswood and Midland Lee, Little Elm has not given up a goal and should compete with the likes of Denton and Lake Dallas come district play.
Dynamic goal-scorer Landri Townsend, who recorded over 20 goals a year ago for the Lady Lobos as a junior, could also be a strong candidate for District MVP by season’s end as well.
