Jacob Wimberly

Prosper junior Jacob Wimberly captured a state championship in the 100-yard butterfly as a sophomore.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Prosper swim team has been entrenched among the area's elite for several years, including top-10 finishes for its boys team at the Class 6A state meet each of the past two seasons.

As the Eagles continue to impress in the pool, one of the keys to the team's success of late has been the emergence of junior Jacob Wimberly. Last season as a sophomore, Wimberly's debut campaign at Prosper culminated in four top-eight finishes at state, including fifth place in the 200-yard individual medley and a state championship in the 100 butterfly.

