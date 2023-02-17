The Prosper swim team has been entrenched among the area's elite for several years, including top-10 finishes for its boys team at the Class 6A state meet each of the past two seasons.
As the Eagles continue to impress in the pool, one of the keys to the team's success of late has been the emergence of junior Jacob Wimberly. Last season as a sophomore, Wimberly's debut campaign at Prosper culminated in four top-eight finishes at state, including fifth place in the 200-yard individual medley and a state championship in the 100 butterfly.
Wimberly has picked up where he left off during his junior year, earning Athlete of the Meet honors at both the district and regional levels of the postseason. He has maintained his superlative work in the 100 butterfly, finishing almost three seconds ahead of second place during regionals and clocking a time of 47.83 along the way.
Wimberly isn't alone in that effort. Prosper's boys team scored a dominant win to capture a long-awaited district championship on Jan. 20 and followed that up with a second-place finish at regionals. Between its boys and girls programs, the Eagles had qualifiers for eight different events at the 6A state meet, which takes place Friday-Saturday at the University of Texas at Austin.
Wimberly gets the opportunity to defend his state title in the 100 butterfly during that meet, while also competing in the 50 freestyle and multiple relays as Prosper seeks another strong finish to its season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Wimberly discusses the improvements he has made in the 100 butterfly, what went into his decision to swim the 50 freestyle, and Prosper's successful postseason.
SLM: Reflect back to the week leading up to regionals. How did you go about training for the meet while school was closed and do you feel like the abnormal routine impacted your performance at all?
JW: Training during that week was definitely very different, but I was very lucky to have a place to train even when there was ice on the roads. It was very important for me to keep focus and try to make the abnormal routine feel somewhat normal.
SLM: What are preparations like for you during the week of state?
JW: This week has been very light, and we have been mainly focusing on recovering for this weekend. We have also been doing a fair amount of drill work to make sure I iron out any last flaws in my stroke before we arrive at Austin for competition.
SLM: As you prepare to defend your state title in the 100 butterfly, what have you worked on with that specific stroke to improve upon last season?
JW: The biggest improvement we have made was in my underwater. We were very confident in my stroke above water, but it was becoming clear that I was losing some ground during the underwater, and that became a big focus for me in training this season.
SLM: What went into the decision to compete in the 50 freestyle for this postseason, and how do you feel like you've progressed in that race?
JW: The 50 freestyle was a big decision for me to compete in over the 200 free. I have progressed in well in both events this season and I was confident with both. Ultimately, it came down to the meet schedule and it made more sense for me to compete in the 50 as it gave me the most rest for relays and also for the 100 fly.
The 50 has still progressed very quickly for me as well, and it has gone from a race I was not really competitive at to a race that I feel extremely confident in.
SLM: You and your teammates began the postseason by capturing a district championship that has been several years in the making. What did it mean to get over that hump as a team last month?
JW: It meant the world to me to finally see our team holding the first-place trophy. Our team had been so close in years past and we had missed first by just a couple points in some years, but to finally silence some of the talk saying Prosper could never win a district title was awesome and it shows the depth of our team and how well-rounded we are.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a swimmer?
JW: My dad is first and foremost the biggest influence in my life. He was the one who got me up in the morning when I didn't want to go to practice, and in the moment it made me upset and angry, but in the end he is one of the biggest reasons I am still swimming today as he made sure that I knew what it would take for me to reach the next level.
My club coach, Coley Stickles, has also possibly been the most important factor to my recent success. He was able to elevate my swimming to a whole different level when I started training with him about a year ago, and he has helped me to believe in goals I thought that I could have never accomplished.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pre-race ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a competition?
JW: I don't have any special rituals, but the one thing that's constant for me is I focus on my breathing when I'm walking up to the blocks and I begin to visualize my race — every detail making sure I know what I'm going to do in the race before I even do it.
When I get behind the blocks I will kind of squat down and pray over my race, and then after that I clear my mind before the race.
