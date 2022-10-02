After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season.
The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.
McCoy has been contributing at the varsity level since she was a freshman, and the hitter reflects on her accomplishment, another big year in the making for the Lady Bobcats, and what they learned from last season's historic run.
SLM: Congrats on reaching 1,000 kills for your career. Obviously there are many more to come, but what did it mean to surpass that milestone as only a junior?
RM: It meant a lot. I have worked really hard to get where I am today and it feels great to see my hard work paying off.
SLM: What has it been like adjusting to being the go-to hitter for Celina this season and getting a bit more attention from opposing defenses?
RM: It definitely gives me more motivation to work harder and to step up my game. I’m very competitive, so it challenges me to be the best I can be.
SLM: It's been quite the run for Celina during your time on varsity. How has the team handled the success it had last season with making it to state, and how did that finish impact everyone's approach for this year?
RM: Going to state last year was one of the most memorable experiences. We had a great season last season and our accomplishments really set the bar for what we want to achieve this year.
With that being said, it also has created high expectations for us. It motivated us to come back even stronger than last season.
We made history for being the very first volleyball team to ever compete at the state tournament. We work each day in practice and play each game with intensity and the mindset that we are going to be back there again.
SLM: There's a lot of experience and success within this team's junior class. What is the chemistry like within that group?
RM: Many of us have played together since we were 8 years old. We have had the chance to play a lot of volleyball together, which has taught us how to trust one another on and off the court. We support and motivate each other to be our best.
SLM: At the same time, the team graduated a pretty great senior class. What did you learn from those seniors during your time on varsity?
We did lose a lot of talented seniors last year. One of the key things I learned from them was how to be a leader on the court. They always played with intensity and motivated each player to strive to be their best.
SLM: Celina is coming off maybe its greatest athletics year ever, and the volleyball team helped set the tone for that success. What was it like having that support from your peers and then watching so many other teams within the high school enjoy similar success?
RM: It was amazing. We live in such a great community. The athletes, parents, teachers, staff and community members have always supported us. I’m so proud of what all of the other teams have accomplished and want to support every team like they support us. I’m super excited about what’s in store for Celina athletics this year.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
RM: Every coach and teammate I have played with throughout my volleyball career has impacted me in one way or another. My family has also been a huge influence. They have continued to push me to be better, to believe in myself and to work hard to accomplish my goals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.