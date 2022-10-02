Ryan McCoy

Celina junior Ryan McCoy has stepped up as the go-to hitter for a Lady Bobcat team building off last season's state runner-up finish.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season.

The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments