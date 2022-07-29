Nowadays, McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood and Celina alum Grant Williams are practically inseparable on the track.
On the heels of winning UIL state championships in their final high school meets, the two nationally acclaimed hurdlers were in neighboring lanes at the USA Track and Field Under-20 Outdoor Championships in June. In the time since, the two have been training together at least four days a week, taking turns driving each other to Irving and Colleyville.
On Wednesday, Blackwood and Williams will share the most high-profile race of their budding track careers — representing the U.S. in the 400-meter hurdles at the U-20 World Championships, which take place Monday-Saturday in Cali, Colombia.
"It means the world. If you would have told me that I'd be doing something like this back when I was a freshman, I would have laughed," Williams said. "There was absolutely no way I could have dreamed of being on this big of a stage at this age."
"I'm super excited to be able to represent Team USA and for my first international competition," Blackwood said. "It's been a lot of hard work up to this point and a lot of hard practices, and I'm very excited that it has all paid off."
Well before earning the opportunity to run for Team USA, Blackwood and Williams cemented their statuses as two of the top hurdlers in the state. The two finished 0.17 seconds apart in the 300 hurdles at the prestigious Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in March, with Blackwood taking second and Williams finishing third.
In May, the two captured the first state championships of their high school track careers, doing so in the 300 hurdles on consecutive days at the UIL state meet. Williams ran a 37.30 to win the 4A title and Blackwood came out on top in the 5A race with a personal-record time of 36.14.
"It meant so much to win a state title, especially while running my favorite event," Blackwood said. "I've always wanted to win state and to do so in my second-to-last race in high school was a pretty big deal for me."
Neither athlete has slowed down since. On June 25, Blackwood punched his ticket to the world championships by clocking a 50.62 to win the 400 hurdles at USATF U-20 outdoors championships. Williams took third in that race with a 51.02, earning his spot on Team USA in the process with the event's second-place finisher, Yan Vazquez, representing Puerto Rico.
It's a unique opportunity for both athletes, not long removed from graduating high school and already being afforded the chance to represent the U.S. on an international stage. It's a journey that the two have embarked on together.
Williams recalls first meeting Blackwood not long after the conclusion of his junior season at Celina. Even back then, Blackwood's hurdling times stacked up among the best in the country, and Williams, hopeful to take the next step in his own development, reached out to the McKinney North star via Instagram to ask if he was interested in training together.
Blackwood, who remembers being in attendance for a summer track meet when he received Williams' message, mentioned that his aunt, Chessna Davis, has a team that he was running for. Not long after, Williams began training with Davis, forging a friendship with Blackwood along the way.
"Kody is probably the reason why I'm able to be where I'm at right now," Williams said.
In the lead-up to the world championships, the two have trained with renowned track coach Sammy Dabbs. Consider it a case of iron sharpening iron with both Blackwood and Williams competing against each other on a near-daily basis.
"Every single day out there, me and Kody are just battling," Blackwood said. "Coach Dabbs has us run against each other as we're doing it. In practice, it's the No. 1 guy in the nation and the No. 3 guy in the nation going head-to-head. Every single day, I'm out there trying to beat him and he's trying to beat me. It's always super fun."
A summer's worth of training together has given Blackwood and Williams a chance to bond, be it at practice or during recovery sessions in Frisco. The two have also had enough time to acclimate their bodies to competing in the 400 hurdles — no small feat after spending years honing their craft in the 300s in high school.
"In the 300 hurdles, you can pretty much sprint the whole thing. In the 400s, you have to get out and control yourself and keep your steps on pattern and on tempo the whole time," Blackwood said. "If your steps are off, it'll throw off your whole race."
Williams likened it to a game of seeing who can run the race in the fewest amount of steps. He noted that Blackwood takes 13 steps in between each hurdle and then switches to 14 halfway through the race, while he tends to stay at around 15 steps for the entire race.
Blackwood and Williams will get to put their training into practice at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, running at Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium for the first round of competition in the 400 hurdles at the world championships. The event's semifinal round takes place at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, with the finals set for 4:40 p.m. Friday. The world championships will be streamed online via the World Athletics Facebook and YouTube pages.
After clocking a time in the low 50s at the outdoor championships, both Blackwood and Williams have their sights on dropping below that 50-second threshold. Doing so would be quite the coup as the two prepare for their respective college careers, with Blackwood attending Texas and Williams headed to Arkansas. In last month's NCAA championships, only six of the nine runners in the finals of the 400 hurdles registered times below 50 seconds.
Blackwood and Williams will get the opportunity to test their mettle at the collegiate level soon enough. For now, they'll both look to make waves on an international stage later this week in Colombia.
"It's really exciting because it's something that'll expose us to what it's going to be like running in college and competing at that level," Blackwood said.
"I actually enjoy the pressure. Especially coming in as an underdog, I feel like the only place I can go is up and that's what I plan on doing here," Williams said. "I like to try and rise to the occasion when the pressure is on, and that focuses me instead of stressing me out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.