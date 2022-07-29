Kody Blackwood and Grant Williams

Pictured with Olympic hurdler Melissa Gonzalez, who attended Creekview High School in Carrollton, McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood, left, and Celina alum Grant Williams, right, will represent the U.S. in the 400-meter hurdles at the Under-20 World Championships.

 Left: Matt Welch / Staff Photo; Middle: Photo courtesy of Grant Williams; Right: Photo courtesy of Grant Williams

Nowadays, McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood and Celina alum Grant Williams are practically inseparable on the track.

On the heels of winning UIL state championships in their final high school meets, the two nationally acclaimed hurdlers were in neighboring lanes at the USA Track and Field Under-20 Outdoor Championships in June. In the time since, the two have been training together at least four days a week, taking turns driving each other to Irving and Colleyville.

