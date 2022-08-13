Charlie Bartholomew

McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew was a state champion during his high school days, and he recently helped the U.S. take first place at the U-20 World Championships in Colombia.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew and McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood never shared the track during their high school days. While Bartholomew was busy anchoring the Broncos in the 400-meter dash or the 4x400 relay, Blackwood was carving out his space as one of the top hurdlers in the state.

The two former MISD standouts were among the contingent on hand in Cali, Colombia on Aug. 1-6 for the Under-20 World Championships, contributing to a strong overall showing for Team USA. The Americans captured 15 medals overall, second to Jamaica's 16, but came away with more golds than any other country in attendance with seven.

