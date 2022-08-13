McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew and McKinney North alum Kody Blackwood never shared the track during their high school days. While Bartholomew was busy anchoring the Broncos in the 400-meter dash or the 4x400 relay, Blackwood was carving out his space as one of the top hurdlers in the state.
The two former MISD standouts were among the contingent on hand in Cali, Colombia on Aug. 1-6 for the Under-20 World Championships, contributing to a strong overall showing for Team USA. The Americans captured 15 medals overall, second to Jamaica's 16, but came away with more golds than any other country in attendance with seven.
Bartholomew, Blackwood and Celina alum Grant Williams all contributed to that effort.
Bartholomew, now at Oklahoma State, put the finishing touches on Team USA's performance by running a leg of the 4x400 relay. Teaming up with Steven McElroy, Ashton Schwartzman and Will Sumner, Bartholomew chipped in on the relay's first-place time of 3:04.47.
Team USA earned a spot in the finals of the 4x400 thanks in part to Blackwood and Williams, who were called upon to run the mile relay in the preliminary heats. Those two teamed with Schwartzman and Sumner to lead the U.S. to a first-place finish in its heat with a time of 3:07.82.
Blackwood and Williams got the call to help on the relay after initially competing in the 400 hurdles. Both athletes managed to advance past the preliminary heats but fell short of making it out of the semifinals.
Williams ran a personal-record time of 50.82 in the semifinals, finishing just two-tenths of a second behind the final qualifier — the race's top eight overall finishers advanced to the finals — while Blackwood clocked a 51.15. Williams, an Arkansas signee, and Blackwood, who will run for Texas, both captured UIL state championships in the 300 hurdles back in May.
Bartholomew, whose high school tenure at Boyd included a state title won in the 400, also ran a leg on Team USA's 4x100 relay at the world championships. Bartholomew competed in the preliminary heats, teaming with Michael Gizzi, David Foster and Johnny Brackins to run a 39.78 and place first in their heat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.