Hamish Mpofu

Celina senior Hamish Mpofu, middle, was the lone returning starter on the Bobcats' offensive line heading into this season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

There's a certain prestige that comes with playing on the Celina football team's offensive line — a linchpin in the program's longstanding success.

The Bobcats had a wealth of talent to replace up front heading into this season, including four starters from their state semifinal run, but they had a reliable building block already in place in senior Hamish Mpofu.

