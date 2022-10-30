There's a certain prestige that comes with playing on the Celina football team's offensive line — a linchpin in the program's longstanding success.
The Bobcats had a wealth of talent to replace up front heading into this season, including four starters from their state semifinal run, but they had a reliable building block already in place in senior Hamish Mpofu.
The Celina right guard, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, entered his senior year looking to build off a junior campaign that netted all-district first-team honors while lining up next to alum and district MVP Michael Reemts.
As the lone returning starter of the Bobcats' offensive line, Mpofu and Co. haven't missed a beat, blocking for an offense averaging 424.4 yards and 52 points per game during a 7-1 start entering last Friday's game against Pinkston.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Mpofu discusses developing a chemistry with the rest of the newcomer to Celina's starting line, what he'll miss most when his high school career concludes, and advice to aspiring linemen.
SLM: What was it like entering the season as the only returning starter on the offensive line?
HM: At first, I was kind of nervous because I'm the only one who was a starter, but I started to get used to it and got more comfortable with preparing the other guys.
SLM: What has it been like developing a chemistry with the rest of the linemen?
HM: The chemistry has been good. I've been grown up with these guys all my life, so we're already pretty used to each other.
SLM: As a senior, how much has your role on the team changed from last season?
HM: It has changed a lot. I've really tried to set an example for the younger guys and take on more responsibility with the team.
SLM: When you think back over your high school football career, what kind of impact has playing for Celina had on you?
HM: As far as the impact it has had on me, I think just being responsible for your actions and being a true man.
SLM: What do you think you'll miss most about high school football?
HM: I'll miss just being around the guys. These are guys I've grown up with my whole life, and I'll miss everything else that we've all done together as part of team bonding.
SLM: What kind of advice would you give to an aspiring offensive lineman?
HM: The advice I've got is to work on your footwork and your hand placement.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a game?
HM: I really don't have any pregame rituals, but I just do what I can to have my mind cleared and locked in for the game.
