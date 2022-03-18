Prosper head baseball coach Scott Holder entered the 2022 season just a few wins shy reaching 500 for his career. But that couldn't have been further from his attention on March 12 as his Eagles were attempting to stage a rally against state-ranked Lovejoy.
Prosper was on the receiving end of four consecutive runs by the Leopards and entered the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 8-6. With one swing of the bat by senior Trent Casey, the Eagles both erased that deficit for a 9-8 victory and clinched the 500th win of their head coach's career in walk-off fashion.
"It takes a lot of work, but at the same time I've been blessed to be in some really great places," Holder said. "You've got to have great players, great administration and a great support staff within the community. I've been blessed to be in some great school districts and some great communities, and that makes it a little easier."
Entering the 21st season of his coaching career, 500 wins was within reach for Holder as Prosper began navigating its non-district schedule. But last month's swath of cold weather forced cancellations of tournament games around the area, and the Eagles' early-season slate took a hit by playing just one of six scheduled games Feb. 24-26.
Prosper made up some modest ground by going 3-2 at the Comal County Classic on March 3-5 to put the milestone within reach that following week in the Scotland Yard Classic. The Eagles went 3-1 at the event, brushing off a 14-5 loss to Georgetown with wins over Sachse (3-1) and Round Rock (12-2) prior to taking on Lovejoy in its non-district finale.
"We knew coming into that game that they were going to throw one of their better arms at us. Leading up to that game, I didn't really think much about this happening earlier in the season," Holder said. "My wife and some other people had stuff planned, so by that point I knew but felt like that game against Lovejoy was going to be a pretty tough one to win."
That proved to be the case, as Prosper and Lovejoy traded the lead four times -- the last coming on a three-run homer by Casey to plate sophomore Cole Giametta and senior Austin Wallace for the come-from-behind win.
"We gave them every opportunity to win that game, but our offense kept us in it and gave us a chance late," Holder said. "When you look at it now and the way we won that, I couldn't think of a better way to get to No. 500 outside of winning a state championship."
Postgame festivities included some commemorative gifts for Holder's accolade. He said that his wife, Kim, had a shadow-boxed picture frame made out of wood and featured baseballs that spelled out '500'. The team's assistant coaches had a Prosper jersey made for Holder with the number 500 on the back.
And on Tuesday night, prior to the Eagles' district opener against Little Elm, Prosper ISD administration presented Holder with a plaque recognizing his achievement. In between, there were plenty of texts and phone calls for the longtime ball coach.
"It's almost like after you win a state championship -- your phone never stops for the next 24 hours. There were a lot of 'thank yous.' I was pretty busy," Holder said.
Holder's road to 500 began in 2002 with Cameron Yoe -- an opportunity that materialized in just his fourth year of coaching.
"When I think back on it, I knew nothing. I was just a young coach thrown in there and just learned over the years how to be better," Holder said.
It didn't take long for Holder to acclimate. He won a state championship in 2005 at Thorndale -- a unique opportunity that allowed Holder to coach his younger brother -- and, after a stint in Cuero, scaled that mountaintop once again by leading College Station to a state title in 2014.
Holder is one of only two head baseball coaches in the state to win state championships at two different schools and in two different classifications. The other is Rick Carpenter, Prosper's longtime head coach who retired following the 2019 season.
"I was interviewing at a couple other schools in the Dallas area at the time. I was running a camp back in College Station and somebody called me and told me that coach Carpenter had retired and Prosper was open," Holder said. "The jobs I was interviewing for at the time were great, but my wife isn't a city person and it was going to be hard to get her in the middle of Dallas, so we went up to Prosper and everything just fit. I knew that the program was in good hands and we just fell in love with that area."
Now in his third season leading the Eagles, Holder has kept the Prosper baseball machine chugging along. Although his first year at the helm was dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the Eagles to a regional quarterfinal appearance in 2021 -- the program's ninth straight postseason advancing at least three rounds deep.
Prosper is off to another productive start to its 2022 campaign, improving to 9-3 following Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of Little Elm.
"We lost some really good players last year -- just about our whole infield -- and I think there's still a lot of growing to do. I don't think we've figured out who we are yet and until we do that we won't be able to reach the confidence that we'll need," Holder said. "I think we're getting close but we're still trying to figure out a lot of parts with this team. To their credit, they've been playing great baseball most of the time and I'm excited to see where we'll be at the end of April."
And as the Eagles begin to embark on what projects to be another competitive conference schedule in 5-6A, Prosper can count on plenty of buy-in from its leader as he enters his third decade of coaching.
"I just enjoy what I do. I enjoy the competition and developing these guys. I enjoy coming to work every day and I love my job. It's fun to me," Holder said. "I've talked with my wife about being able to retire in five years if I chose to do that ... and she remarks, 'You can't do that. There's no way you can get out in five years.' So who knows what will happen.
"I just know that I enjoy being at the ball field, the competition, the relationships I've been with players and coaches. I'm a big relationship kind of person and I think that has been what has kept me going."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.