After helping develop the Prosper football team into a Class 6A powerhouse over the past decade, longtime offensive coordinator Tyler Moore is getting his chance to steer the ship.
Moore was promoted to take over as the Eagles' next head coach on Feb. 21, taking the reigns in the midst of Brandon Schmidt's decision to lead the football program at A&M Consolidated. He'll look to build off Schmidt's success at the helm, a seven-year tenure that produced some of the winningest seasons in program history.
"Humbling certainly comes to mind. It's an honor," Moore said. "Prosper has a great history of success going back to when they were a smaller school. I feel like we've built something special here. We've been here for the growth. When I got here, it was a one-school district in 5A and now there's two 6A schools with a third about to open, so navigating that growth while we're building this program was a special experience."
Moore has been one of the constants in that process, promoted to offensive coordinator when Schmidt was named Prosper's head coach prior to the 2016 season. Moore had worked with Schmidt for 12 years, dating back to their time as assistants at Cedar Park — Moore coached receivers and Schmidt was in charge of the offensive line.
Moore said that Schmidt kept him abreast of the forthcoming changes in his coaching career — his decision to take the job at A&M Consolidated stemmed from a desire to move his family closer to the Houston area, which is home for both him and his wife.
Moore, meanwhile, said he's fairly rooted in Prosper after eight years coaching at the high school.
"My kids were born here, my parents live here now," he said. "It was a matter of what did I need to do to keep my family here. Once the smoke settled with coach Schmidt, my mindset shifted to preparing myself to take that next step and prove to the people in the district was that I was the right guy for the job."
It was a major decision, no doubt. Moore noted that it was the first time he had interviewed for a job in over a decade, last doing so for Ross at Cedar Park. Moore was the Timberwolves' receivers coach, on staff during the program's run to a Class 4A Division II state championship in 2012, followed by a 5A Div. II runner-up finish in 2014.
When Ross was named Prosper's head coach in 2015, Moore and Schmidt were among the assistants asked to join his staff.
"It was a really big decision if I wanted to take that step, but I love Prosper High School, I love our school district and we have great administrators," Moore said. "The opportunity to lead the staff of men that we have in place made it a no-brainer."
It's one whose success Moore has seen unfold firsthand. During Schmidt's tenure as head coach, Prosper posted a record of 67-24 and qualified for the playoffs all seven seasons. This past season marked the Eagles' fourth straight year of advancing to at least the regional final round of the postseason — breaking through with a trip to the 6A Div. I state semifinals as part of a 13-2 campaign.
Moore learned plenty from Schmidt over that time and even beforehand during their days at Cedar Park.
"The first things I learned from him had less to do with being a leader or a head coach and more just coaching — what it looked like to be a good coach and treat kids right," Moore said. "And then going from there, as he moved into leadership roles and seeing the humility he operated with. There's probably not a guy who has had his success level that is more willing to take as little credit for that success."
Moore said that Schmidt entrusted him with certain responsibilities within the program, be it on the offensive side of the ball or additional duties, and allowed him to take ownership of those roles. In Moore's seven seasons as offensive coordinator, Prosper averaged at least 32 points per game six times.
"[Schmidt] never micro-managed or worried about who got the credit — he just wanted what was best for the kids and the program," Moore said. "That was huge for me, learning how to take things off my plate and give it to people who are better suited for it."
Moore now gets the opportunity to continue the program's run of success. Big as that transition may be, not just in acclimating to being a first-time head coach but in taking over as Prosper's campus coordinator as well, Moore takes comfort in doing so at a school where he already has plenty of familiarity.
"I know our coaches well. I know what they do well and what they need to be successful," Moore said. "I know what they want out of a program, so being familiar with the coaches that are in place already and hopefully will still be here — I know a lot of them want to stay — I think that's a huge deal because it helps me."
Moore echoed a similar sentiment relating to his players — a group he said hasn't missed a beat since the coaching change as Prosper continues to make waves during its offseason. The Eagles were a well-oiled machine under Schmidt's leadership, and while Moore looks to maintain those standards, he hopes to put his own imprint on things as he settles into the position.
"There's things that I like to do different from how [Schmidt] does it. He always did a good job making sure we were all on the same page, so finding the things that are special to me is one of the bigger challenges to all this," Moore said. "I still want to have the same high standards we have here and make it the best possible experience I can for the kids. At the end of the day, we all want to win games and have fun, but when a kid finishes his career, what he got out of his time in this program is still the bottom line for us."
