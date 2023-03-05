Prosper football

The Prosper football team advanced to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals last season.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

After helping develop the Prosper football team into a Class 6A powerhouse over the past decade, longtime offensive coordinator Tyler Moore is getting his chance to steer the ship.

Moore was promoted to take over as the Eagles' next head coach on Feb. 21, taking the reigns in the midst of Brandon Schmidt's decision to lead the football program at A&M Consolidated. He'll look to build off Schmidt's success at the helm, a seven-year tenure that produced some of the winningest seasons in program history.

