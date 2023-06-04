Celina football

Celina rising sophomore Logan Gutierrez is among the group of running backs looking to fill the void left by leading rusher Gabe Gayton.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Last season, the Celina football team advanced at least three rounds deep in the Class 4A playoffs for the third consecutive year. But in the wake of a regional semifinal loss to Anna, several seniors who played pivotal roles in that three-year run logged their final snaps with the Bobcats.

Replacing a talent-rich senior class is commonplace for a program that reloads on the gridiron as frequently as Celina, and this year's offseason tasks the team with filling voids left by several multi-year starters at a wealth of prominent positions.

