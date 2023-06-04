Last season, the Celina football team advanced at least three rounds deep in the Class 4A playoffs for the third consecutive year. But in the wake of a regional semifinal loss to Anna, several seniors who played pivotal roles in that three-year run logged their final snaps with the Bobcats.
Replacing a talent-rich senior class is commonplace for a program that reloads on the gridiron as frequently as Celina, and this year's offseason tasks the team with filling voids left by several multi-year starters at a wealth of prominent positions.
"We're losing a lot of leaders and players that we've counted on for a long time," said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. "We really needed to look at getting bigger, faster and stronger. Some guys had to step up, grow up and take on that leadership and ownership of the roles that they're going to have."
It has meant addressing positions that had been fortified for the past couple seasons, including during the team's run to the state semifinals in 2021—prominent contributors from quarterback Noah Bentley to running back Gabe Gayton, offensive lineman Hamish Mpofu, defensive lineman Jacob Vincent and kicker Kaden Lorick, plus a bevy of other seniors.
"They were such a huge part of our program over the last four years," Elliott said. "Just their leadership, attitude and work ethic, there were some huge contributors for us and guys who started for several years. Those are guys you can't just replace by grabbing someone off the shelf and sticking them in that spot."
Elliott lauded the gains Celina has made in the months since their offseason began, between morning and afternoon workouts plus an active spring on the track team for several student-athletes. An emphasis on football players running track is nothing new for the Bobcats, and the program had multiple student-athletes competing at last month's state track meet in Austin. That included sophomore running back Harrison Williams and junior edge rusher Ben Thomas — two contributors on Celina's fourth-place 4x400-meter relay who juggled that work while turning in productive springs on the gridiron.
And while the Bobcats leaned plenty on their senior class throughout last year's 11-2 campaign, the nature of Celina's unbeaten run through District 7-4A Division I — during which the team won six games by an average of 45.8 points — afforded reps for plenty of backups who will be eyeing starting jobs this fall.
"There were a lot of guys who came on strong as the year went along that we have really high hopes for," Elliott said.
One way Celina has gone about building chemistry and leadership throughout the offseason in recent years has been through a summer draft organized by the team's coaches. At the end of spring workouts over the past few seasons, coaches will draft players onto teams for the summer where they'll earn points based on their productivity in everything from strength and conditioning attendance, to results in the weight room, and a number of offshoot competitions that include sand volleyball, bowling, a home run derby, a 3-point shootout, and others.
"The kids have a lot of fun with it. It builds some team unity and is also a way for them to compete," Elliott said. "Right before we start up camp, we'll have a dinner and do something where the losing team will have to serve everybody, or even the winning team sometimes. They have a lot of fun with it."
The first pick in this year's draft was junior quarterback Knox Porter. Despite backing up Bentley behind center, Porter still earned a spot on the all-district second team last season after throwing for 565 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
"That's how our coaches and kids view him, and that's as a great leader," Elliott said. "His work ethic and leadership are unbelievable. He's here every morning, one of the first in and one of the last to leave. He's throwing with those receivers nonstop on his own. He's all in and he's worked his tail off to get to this point heading into his senior year."
In addition to Porter, Williams and freshman Logan Gutierrez impressed in backup roles at running back last season. The two averaged more than 6 yards per carry and will be among the candidates to take over for Gayton, who ran for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Whereas graduation has plucked the Bobcats' receiving corps dry, Elliott anticipates names like juniors Cade Biagini and Jamisen Driver — a pair of all-district defensive backs — seeing more time on offense next season alongside junior Kaleb Hill and freshman Bowe Bentley out wide.
Sophomore Zadyn Dimas was voted as the district's offensive newcomer of the year following a breakout season at offensive tackle and returns alongside another all-district performer in junior Tyler Weeks. Elliott has also been encouraged by the progress up front from sophomore Ty Hughes.
The Bobcats will have plenty of new faces lurking within their front seven next season alongside a pair of returning all-district picks in sophomore Cooper Farrow at linebacker and Thomas putting his speed to use off the edge. Junior linebacker Ronnie Foreman built off a big year on junior varsity with a productive spring, while Elliott praised the strides made by junior Grayson Buchanan following knee surgery and another up-and-comer in freshman Karter Lorick, Kaden's younger brother.
"We feel good about where we're at, but we've still got to have a lot of guys step because there are some big shoes to fill in some major areas," Elliott said.
The Bobcats look to maintain that growth in the coming months before beginning fall practices on July 31. Celina's skill-position players have been active in 7-on-7, including a 2-1 record at a state-qualifying tournament at Anna on May 20. The Bobcats will host an SQT of their own on June 10, looking to extend their streak of 7-on-7 state tournament qualifications to 16 years in a row.
