CARROLLTON — The recent history between the Prosper and Flower Mound girls soccer teams hasn't provided the fondest of memories for the Lady Eagles.
So in advance of facing the Lady Jaguars for the third consecutive year in the postseason, Prosper opted to simply not dwell on the past.
"I told the kids all along that it was just another game. As far as I'm concerned, this team has never lost to Flower Mound," said Taylor Baca, Lady Eagles head coach. "We've never played Flower Mound and it was something I didn't want them thinking about at all. Every year is different. We've got some new kids and so do they, so to me it was a completely new game and a new matchup."
Chalk it up to a clean slate, or Prosper simply being due in a meeting of state powerhouses, but the third time was indeed the charm for the Lady Eagles, who edged out a 1-0 victory on Friday from Hebron's Hawk Stadium to advance to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
"It's a huge weight off our back. Last year ended much quicker than we thought it would, but I think one of the most important things for this group is knowing they can play with anybody," Baca said. "This Flower Mound team is really good and does a lot of things really well. I think we were able to put them under different types of pressure than they're used to in certain areas."
FINAL: Prosper 1, Flower Mound 0Third time's the charm for @PHSWomensSoc vs the Lady Jaguars. Lady Eagles get a first-half goal from Brooklyn Miller and that's enough to advance to the area round of the playoffs. @LethalSoccer pic.twitter.com/ZGYFk4qshI— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 25, 2023
It was a welcome reversal of fortunes for Prosper, which had its 2021 and 2022 campaigns — both of which produced unbeaten regular seasons — dashed by Flower Mound in the regional quarterfinals and bi-district rounds, respectively.
But Prosper had the upper hand for much of the night, and thanks in part to a welcome return to the lineup for its top scorer. Friday's bi-district playoff marked junior Emma Yolinsky's first sustained action on the pitch since the Jan. 20 district opener against Denton Guyer.
Yolinsky was voted as 5-6A MVP last season after amassing a 19-goal, eight-assist sophomore campaign, only to be sidelined for the near-entirety of her team's district schedule by an injury.
"We were patient with it and making sure we took care of her every step of the way. She's a kid and one of things that makes her special is that she's hungry and always wants to play," Baca said. "She wants the ball no matter what, and she felt like she was at a place where she could be herself and express herself as a player, and she jumped right back in there.
"I didn't want to overdo it with her, but when she's on the field she obviously makes a huge difference, not just with what she can do with the ball at her feet but the energy she brings."
Oh wow, impressive stuff from @PHSWomensSoc's Emma Yolinsky. Less than 3 minutes to go, Prosper leads Flower Mound 1-0. pic.twitter.com/yzuwzUfW43— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 25, 2023
It didn't take long for Yolinsky to make her presence felt, assisting on the match's lone goal in the 26th minute. She corralled the ball near midfield and bolted downfield, threading a ball through the Flower Mound defense and right to junior Brooklyn Miller, who slipped a shot past Flower Mound senior keeper Maya Cordova for the goal.
"It was great. We spent a lot of time working on that yesterday at practice, knowing what their keeper's tendencies are and knowing that she comes off the line early," Baca said. "Several of the girls stayed after practice and did nothing but 1v1s for a little bit — when the keeper steps out, how are they going to approach that situation. It was pretty good to spend so much time working on that and the exact situation arises today."
Prosper didn't lack for chances at an insurance goal, but Cordova and Co. held firm for the remainder of the match. That included a daunting stretch around the 55th minute when Yolinsky and junior Isabella Fregoso mustered promising shots on goal — the latter coming on a header that Cordova had to tip over the crossbar.
But although Flower Mound's defense did its part to keep the one-score margin intact, Prosper never let the Lady Jaguars mount much of a sustained offensive on the opposite end. Flower Mound generated sporadic chances throughout the night, including a second-half free kick by junior Ally Pinto that landed just over the crossbar, plus a low-angled shot in the 73rd minute that was promptly saved by junior Maggie Manning, but Prosper's defense kept any activity in the box to a minimum for much of the contest.
"We didn't have a flow in the game. I thought they pressured and we couldn't get it going," said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head coach. "We're not like them. They're very direct and athletic. We don't have quite their athleticism, but we can play. Today, we just didn't have it and they did."
Oooh, @FMLadyJagSoccer nearly puts one in on a free kick from Ally Pinto. pic.twitter.com/WPhvhFrszY— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 25, 2023
Baca, meanwhile, lauded the work of junior Beya Rosales, senior Sarah Peyton Webb, sophomore Reagan Roberts and freshman Averi Scruggs for their work on defense, as Prosper punched its ticket to the area round for a matchup against Arlington Martin next week at a time and place to be determined.
Flower Mound, meanwhile, concludes its season at 15-5-1. The Lady Jaguars finished third in District 6-6A and qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
"We start two seniors, three seniors and the rest are sophomores. I thought it was a good season for us, a learning season," Tsapos said. "You have to play these games to learn how to win them. It was a good learning experience for us."
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.